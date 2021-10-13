European Commission experts arrived in Kazakhstan to assess flight safety control

The main purpose of the visit is to check the compliance of supervision of air carriers by the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan is carried out in accordance with international flight safety standards.

The experts from the European Commission has arrived in Kazakhstan to assess flight safety control, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee said.

Kazakh President receives Russia's Foreign Minister

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Nur-Sultan to take part in the 6th Foreign Ministers meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA). During the meeting, President Tokayev and Minister Lavrov discussed key aspects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement. They also touched upon the regional agenda, international efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. The Head of State informed about Kazakhstan's measures to provide humanitarian assistance to this country. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Russia's great role in promoting the CICA as an effective forum for developing collective approaches to addressing security issues, preventing conflicts and maintaining peace in Asia. Source: Kazinform

Kazakh President receives Foreign Minister of India

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in 6th Foreign Ministers meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Akorda press service reports. President Tokayev and Minister Jaishankar discussed the prospects for the development of multifaceted Kazakh-Indian relations in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres. Welcoming Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, the Head of State noted the importance of India's participation in today's CICA Ministerial Meeting, expressing gratitude to the Indian leadership for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives. The Head of State told the Minister about the measures taken in Kazakhstan to combat COVID-19, efforts to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan and provide humanitarian aid to this country. The President also noted the importance of restoring air traffic between the two states, which will give impetus to the further development of relations between Kazakhstan and India. In turn, the Indian Foreign Minister conveyed greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers the Central Asian region as an important area of cooperation. In this regard, the Indian diplomat conveyed an invitation to the President of Kazakhstan to pay a visit to India next year. At the talks, special attention was paid to overcoming the pandemic consequences. Minister Jaishankar conveyed to President Tokayev the proposal of the Indian side on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, as well as stated India's readiness to intensify cooperation in the area of pharmaceuticals and digitalization of the economy. Source: Kazinform



