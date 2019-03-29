E-visa mechanism to be laucned in Astana and Almaty's airports by the year's end

By the end of this year, a mechanism of electronic visas for citizens of 128 states will have been launched in a pilot mode in Astana and Almaty's airports. It was said by Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly at the governmental hour in the Majilis.



"We are witnessing the increase of tourist inflows in Kazakhstan which is historic against the high base of the previous year during EXPO-2017. For January-June, the entry tourism has increased by 22% and made up 4.2 million visitors, and the domestic tourism has seen a 7% increase and made up 2.5 million visitors compared to the same period of the past year. The volume of accommodation services has increased by 5% and made up 45 billion tenges," said the Minister.



He noted that citizens of 64 politically stable and developed states have the right to enter into Kazakhstan without visas for tourist and other purposes. 72-hour visa-free transit for citizens of China and India, who travel through the cities of Almaty and Astana, will have been introduced by the end of 2018. The Minister also told about the electronic visa mechanisms.



"As a result, a transit flow from China through Kazakhstan has increased by 60%, up to 17 thousand foreigners traveled into the city, the average bill of whom made up 350-500 dollars. By the end of this year, a mechanism of electronic visas for citizens of 128 states will have been launched in a pilot mode in Astana and Almaty airports, including India, China, Iran, states of the Persian Gulf. This will considerably reduce the procedure to get visas, we well as the term up to 5 days," said Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.



In addition, according to the Minister, a mechanism of mutual recognition of visas within 'Silk Way Visa' to promote cross-border tour routes is being discussed with Uzbekistan.



Source: BNews.kz



