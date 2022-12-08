Система Orphus

Expo dated to 30 years of Kazakhstan’s accession to UN being held in Vienna

07.12.2022
Expo dated to 30 years of Kazakhstan’s accession to UN being held in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
In the period from December 5 to December 16, 2022, a thematic exhibition is being held at the United Nations Office in Vienna, completing a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN
In the period from December 5 to December 16, 2022, a thematic exhibition is being held at the United Nations Office in Vienna, completing a series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN. The exhibition includes materials such as texts of resolutions, official letters, photographs, and archival videos, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
The exhibition presents the main milestones of cooperation with the universal organization, including the visits of the UN Secretary-General to Kazakhstan, the country's chairmanship in the UN Security Council and membership in the UN Human Rights Council, the announcement of August 29 as the International Day against Nuclear Tests and many others.
 
Employees of the UN building and its visitors, foreign diplomats, and journalists as well as students who are interning in international organizations in Vienna will be able to enjoy the exhibition until the end of next week.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


Canadian expert community emphasized relevance of large-scale reforms carried out in Kazakhstan

07.12.2022
Canadian expert community emphasized relevance of large-scale reforms carried out in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Canadian senators and experts took part in the expert roundtable conference, dedicated to the early presidential election’s results in Kazakhstan and implementation of large-scale reforms of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
Canadian senators Victor Oh and Jean Guy Dagenais and Parliamentary Affairs Director of the Office of Senator Victor Oh Lauren Ray participated in the event. Previously they have visited our country as independent international observers. Canadian observers stated that all the necessary conditions were created for holding open and fair election and the voting took place in accordance with national legislation and international standards.
 
Fellow of the leading Canadian think tank "Canadian Global Affairs Institute" Andrew Rasiulis, Senior Fellow at Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, Carleton University, Former Ambassador of Canada to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Margaret Skok, Canada Eurasia Chamber of Commerce National Board Chairman Gilles Breton participated in the expert panel discussion.
 
In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov informed participants about the early presidential election’s results and Action Plan’s main priorities to implement President Tokayev’s election program "Fair Kazakhstan - For All and For Everyone. Now and Forever".
 
Ambassador noted that this document’s task is to ensure effective implementation of reforms aimed at further modernization of Kazakhstan society and state, and highlighted that our country has entered a qualitatively new stage in its development.
 
Canadian experts stressed the importance of building a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan" and ensuring such principles as political competition, further democratization, demonopolization of the economy and creating conditions for open competition.
 
Overall, Canadian expert community emphasized the relevance of the large-scale reforms being carried out in our country and expressed their readiness for constructive cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


Lithuania welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan - Gabrielius Landsbergis

06.12.2022
Lithuania welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan - Gabrielius Landsbergis
Images | gov.kz
Lithuania welcomes comprehensive reforms in Kazakhstan, Lithuania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis who is paying his official visit to Astana, said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During his visit to the Kazakh capital, the Lithuanian Foreign Minister stressed Kazakhstan and Lithuania should further develop the relations between their peoples and countries, adding his country welcomes Kazakhstan’s commitment to its multi-vector policy.
 
Gabrielius Landsbergis went on to add that the EU is an important partner of Kazakhstan in terms of diversification of its economy and Kazakhstan happens to be EU’s key partner in diversification of such sectors as energy, trade and logistics. According to him, Kazakhstan’s geographical location allows to solve many issues in transport and logistics sphere and that is a priority in the Kazakh-Lithuanian relations.
 
The Lithuanian Foreign Minister also said his country welcomes reforms in Kazakhstan, especially in terms of human rights and is ready to share its experience and know-how in IT technologies, digitalization, green and renewable energy.
 
A delegation of Lithuanian businessmen who came to Astana with Foreign Minister Landsbergis, in his words, are quite interested in developing business cooperation with their Kazakhstani colleagues.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


1st meeting of Kazakh-Indonesian discussion club held in Jakarta

02.12.2022
The agenda of the meeting included such issues as political reforms and the results of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Kazakh-Indonesian relations, as well as an overview of current global economic processes
The first meeting of the Kazakh-Indonesian Discussion Club was held with the participation of academic and expert circles of Indonesia. The agenda of the meeting included such issues as political reforms and the results of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Kazakh-Indonesian relations, as well as an overview of current global economic processes, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
Bambang Susanto, Head of the International Department of UPNV Jakarta University, noted that the current political processes in Kazakhstan have a positive impact on the development of civil society in the country, as a result of which a more effective and balanced model of relations between the state and society is being formed.
 
According to Rahmat Pramono, Lecturer at the Training Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, the package of political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan differs in its large-scale nature from limiting the powers of the president and reformatting the functions of parliament to strengthening the role of local representative agencies and strengthening the role of civil society institutions. He stated that the election results, namely the high voter turnout, indicate the broad support of the population for this course aimed at forming a new political system.
 
Regarding the results of the 6th CICA Summit, Viramalla Anjaya, an analyst at the Southeast Asia Research Center, noted during the discussion that the Conference has the potential to become a common platform for discussing issues relevant to the Asian region, since, unlike the American, European and African regions, similar structures have not been created in Asia before.
 
Ivan Viranataatmadja, Senior Researcher of the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia, praised the activities of the CICA, emphasizing the importance of its further evolutionary development.
 
Foster Gultom, Senior Adviser to the Indonesian Foreign Ministry and lecturer at Budi Luhur University, noted that the cooperation between CICA and ASEAN on the issue of defining collective measures to promote peace, security and stability in Asia has great prospects. He believes that with proper consolidation of the efforts of the two platforms, interregional cooperation will reach a new qualitative level.
 
In addition, the speakers exchanged views on the latest trends in the global economy, necessary measures to strengthen Kazakh-Indonesian economic cooperation in the light of the changing geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the world, as well as prospects for further expansion of business partnerships between the countries.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece

29.11.2022
Sievers Apple from Kazakhstan perpetuated in Greece
Images | gov.kz
A monument commemorating 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece was unveiled in the northeastern part of the Athens metropolis - in the city of Acharnes.
A monument commemorating 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece was unveiled in the northeastern part of the Athens metropolis - in the city of Acharnes, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The original bronze monument is in the shape of an apple, embodying its ancestral homeland of Kazakhstan, and framed in an olive branch, which has been considered a symbol of peace and prosperity in Greece from ancient times.
 
The initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Greece was supported by the Mayor of Acharnes Spyros Vrettos. The unanimous decision of the members of the city council allocated a place for the monument on the central square directly opposite the city hall.
 
In Acharnes, which is located in 11 km from the center of the capital and is part of the Athens metropolitan area, compactly inhabited by more than 30 thousand Greeks from Kazakhstan, who have returned to their historic homeland.
 
Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev in his welcoming speech noted that the monument is an example of "people's diplomacy" and a vivid example of the continuous cultural connection between Kazakhstan and Greece.
 
The project was implemented with the sponsorship of the company "DKG Development", whose founders are natives of Kazakhstan, now citizens of Greece, father and son Ioannis and Constantine Petridis.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana

29.11.2022
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with representatives of the Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group with Central Asia of the Parliament of the Republic of Finland led by the group’s Chair Kimmo Kiljunen.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with representatives of the Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group with Central Asia of the Parliament of the Republic of Finland led by the group’s Chair Kimmo Kiljunen, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Symbolically, the Finnish delegation’s visit comes as the first visit of a foreign delegation of this level to Kazakhstan since the inauguration of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Vassilenko informed the delegation about the recently announced key priorities of the Head of State’s new term in office. The meeting was also focused on political and socio-economic reforms in Kazakhstan and the goals of building a fair state, fair economy and fair society.
 
Discussing bilateral cooperation, the Deputy Minister underlined that contacts between the parliaments make an important contribution and promote political dialogue of the two countries. He noted the effective role of bilateral Inter-governmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation. Its latest regular meeting took place in Helsinki on October 11 this year. Therefore, he called to further strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.
 
Kiljunen, who is also the First Vice-Chairperson of the Political Affairs and Democracy Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, stressed the importance of further broadening cooperation and bilateral inter-parliamentary contacts with Kazakhstan.
 
Moreover, the parties discussed interaction between Kazakhstan and Finland in multilateral format as well as international issues.
 
The visit of the Finnish Parliament’s delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan takes place within the framework of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Finland. Finland is an important partner for Kazakhstan in Northern Europe. There are 45 companies with Finnish participation in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached 302.7 million US dollars in 2021.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh

25.11.2022
Kazakhstan's presidential election results and ongoing political reforms discussed in Riyadh
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia hosted a round table meeeting on "Kazakhstan after the 2022 presidential election" in Riyadh.
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the Center of Information and Arabian-Russian Studies (CIARS) and the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge (CRIK), hosted a round table meeeting on "Kazakhstan after the 2022 presidential election" in Riyadh, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Those attending the event were Majed Al-Turki, the Chairman of CIARS, scientists and leading experts of CRIK, Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, CIARS, and other Saudi research centers.
 
Ambassador Berik Aryn briefed the attendees on the election campaign in Kazakhstan and the results of the early presidential election, where a convincing victory was won by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who gained more than 81.31% of the vote. At the same time, he noted that according to international observers, the elections were held as transparently as possible in compliance with the requirements and norms of international law and the legislation of Kazakhstan.
 
The Kazakh diplomat paid particular attention to the fact that the elections demonstrated the will of the people of Kazakhstan and broad popular support for the political course of President Tokayev.
 
In his speech, Aryn also briefed on the key directions of President Tokayev's course towards building a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan" and the democratization of society, as well as on the main aspects of the implementation of complex socio-political transformations and constitutional amendments, which were adopted at the nationwide republican referendum in June, 2022.
 
In his turn, the Chairman of CIAR Majed Al-Turki, congratulated President Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on successful holding of elections. He noted the importance of strengthening Kazakh-Saudi cooperation in various fields, including trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian, and investment spheres.
 
He also mentioned that in many aspects, Kazakhstan holds a leading position in Central Asia, which is mainly due to the country's leadership's far-sighted, open and pragmatic policy. Today, against geopolitical turmoil in the world arena, Kazakhstan, maintaining stability and harmony in society, is entering a new phase of its development by transforming political and public life.
 
In his speech, the expert of CRIK, Amin Suleiman Al Sido, noted that Kazakhstan today plays an important strategic, trade, and economic role not only in the region but also in the entire Asian continent. In the short historical period of its independence, Kazakhstan has achieved impressive results and taken its rightful place in the world community. The country's balanced and multi-vector foreign policy course has allowed Kazakhstanis to build good neighborly relations with all regional countries and significantly contribute to maintaining stability in Central Asia.
 
Kazakhstan's constitutional reforms and political transformations have aroused great interest among the Saudi expert community. Saudi experts and media representatives were given comprehensive answers to questions regarding the process of building a balance between the institutions of power, including the transition from a super-presidential form of government to the classical model of a presidential republic with a "strong parliament and an accountable government," the electoral system, the democratization of the country's party system, etc.
 
The participants of the meeting highly appreciated the political and social reforms implemented in Kazakhstan, the organization of presidential elections, and the initiatives of the President, including the adoption of 6 constitutional laws in the socio-political and civil law spheres, and also expressed confidence in the successful implementation of all tasks.
 
Within the framework of the round table, the experts also discussed the results of the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Saudi Arabia, which took place in July this year. In the context of the development of Kazakh-Saudi relations, they noted that President Tokayev's re-election would positively impact bilateral relations and the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. According to experts, today, thanks to mutual support and strong political will of the leaders of both countries, friendly and trusting relations are progressively developing between Riyadh and Astana.
 
The participants paid particular attention to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and tourism. They noted that this year, the tourist flow between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia had increased significantly due to the opening of direct flights.
 
In general, the participants of the round table highly appreciated the historical role of the President Tokayev in the further development of Kazakhstan, strengthening its authority among the world community, as well as restarting the political life of the country. The guests congratulated the Head of Kazakhstan on his re-election for a new term and wished him success in his multifaceted state activities to benefit the prosperity and well-being of the people of Kazakhstan.
 
The participants shared also their views and made several specific proposals to intensify bilateral Kazakh-Saudi cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation

23.11.2022
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Swiss Confederation
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Sarzhanov presented his credentials to Federal President, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the ceremony, Kazakh ambassador informed Ignazio Cassis about the results of the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan and the ongoing reforms. President of the Swiss Confederation, in turn, congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing victory, noting the high level of organization of the presidential election.
 
As part of the conversation, the parties exchanged views on a number of issues on the international agenda and the prospects for bilateral cooperation. It was noted that the 30-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries has built a stable political dialogue and achieved significant results in the field of trade, economic and investment cooperation.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell

17.11.2022
Kazakhstan is a valuable partner, Josep Borrell
Images | inbusiness.kz
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell said that the EU is Kazakhstan’s largest investor, Kazinform reports.
 
As earlier reported, Deputy PM -Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy-Vice President Josep Borrell.
 
Next February will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU. Kazakhstan is an important and valuable partner. Its importance is growing. We share interest in the development of cooperation, Borrell told a press conference.
 
He also expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for holding wide discussions on how to respond to the common challenges on basis of mutual respect and trust.
 
Josep Borrell added that EU is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. 60% of the EU investments fall on Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today.


 

