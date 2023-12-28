26.12.2023, 17:14 6276
Exports to Qatar are Growing Following an Increase in the Number of Flights
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar, Arman Issagaliyev met with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways, Badr Mohammed Al Meer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh diplomat noted with satisfaction the strengthening political, trade and economic ties between the two countries, as well as the expanding flow of tourists in both directions.
For his part, the CEO of Qatar Airways said that this month the Qatari air carrier increased the number of direct flights on the Almaty-Doha route to 14 flights per week and shared plans to open direct flights on the Astana-Doha route in 2024.
Special attention was paid to the increase in the number of cargo flights. In this context, Ambassador Arman Issagaliyev noted that since the beginning of the year there has been a noticeable increase in the volume of mutual trade by 2.8 times. Kazakh exports to Qatar increased by 59.3% and amounted to $5.0, of which 15.5% are Kazakh meat and meat products, which became available in large retail chains in Qatar.
The parties also noted the growing interest in visiting Kazakhstan and Qatar from tourists, due to the availability of direct flights and a visa-free regime.
In addition, Arman Issagaliyev expressed hope that the launching of direct flights from Doha to Astana next year will give an additional impetus to the development of the entire range of Kazakh-Qatari relations, including by intensifying business contacts between the two countries.
27.12.2023, 15:00 2781
Parliamentary Friendship Groups of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Establish Cooperation
Issues of developing inter-parliamentary ties were discussed at the first meeting of deputies of the friendship groups of the Parliaments of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, organized with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
On the Kazakh side, the friendship group was headed by Zharkynbek Amantay, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial Reforms of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, while Ethiopian delegation was headed by Dr. Bethelhem Lakew Sisay, Deputy chairperson of the Standing committee for Human Resoruce, Development and Technology affairs of the House of People's Representatives of the Parliament of Ethiopia.
Welcoming Ethiopian delegation Zharkynbek Amantay noted that Kazakhstan considers Ethiopia as one of its important partners in Africa and attaches great importance to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations based on friendship and mutual support. According to him, Kazakhstan intends to intensify cooperation with Ethiopia. The Kazakh deputy also informed the Ethiopian parliamentarians in detail about the current state reforms in our country, as well as the priorities of the Mazhilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The Head of Ethiopian parliamentary group, from her part, expressed interest in exchanging experience and technologies in the fields of agriculture, food, infrastructure development, tourism and cultural and educational exchange. According to Bethelhem Lakew, being the largest landlocked countries rich in raw materials and minerals, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia should work closely on the development of mutual trade, strengthening cooperation on international and regional platforms, including on the implementation of the global climate agenda.
During the conversation, the sides noted the great potential of the two countries and the intention of parliamentary friendship groups to actively encourage bilateral political dialogue and develop trade and economic ties. The parties agreed to contribute at their level to the development of the legal framework, to the deepening of promising areas of cooperation of mutual interest.
26.12.2023, 10:12 6286
Issues of Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia were Discussed in the Parliament of Georgia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin met with the Chairman of the Committee on Culture of the Parliament of Georgia Eliso Bolkvadze. During this diplomatic event, a wide range of issues related to the prospects for cooperation between the two countries were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
One of the key topics of the conversation was the prospects for the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, which are an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Georgia, including interaction between the legislative bodies of both countries and the creation of new opportunities for the implementation of joint initiatives.
Eliso Bolkvadze informedabout the results of the meeting held on December 7-8, 2023.visit to the city of Astana and expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of joint initiatives in the field of culture. In particular, the MP expressed a desire to organize joint music festivals, which could be held both in Georgia and Kazakhstan, within the framework of the annual "Batumi Black Sea Music and Art Festival".
In addition, Eliso Bolkvadze noted the possibility of mutual invitations of talented musicians, including representatives of the younger generation, to hold concerts in both countries.
22.12.2023, 19:58 17051
Kazakh Foreign Minister receives the UAE Ambassador
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu receives the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Kazakhstan Mohammed Al Ariqi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Emirati cooperation and interaction between our countries within the framework of international organizations. They noted the high dynamics and content of the political dialogue at all levels and active development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.
The diplomats exchanged views on the implementation of bilateral agreements following the recent working visit of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Dubai for participation in the COP28 climate summit.
In addition, Minister Nurtleu congratulated the Emirati Ambassador on being awarded the Order Dostyk of 2 degrees by the Head of State for his contribution to strengthening comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.
22.12.2023, 18:14 16811
Diplomats of Kazakhstan and Thailand Noted the Positive Dynamics in the Development of Bilateral Relations Between the Countries
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand Arman Issetov, met with the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Worawoot Pongprapapant. The current relations between the two countries and plans for 2024 were discussed at the meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties were pleased to note the successful development of bilateral relations. In 10 months of 2023, the trade indicator increased by 55% compared to the same period of the previous year. The positive results of the visa-free regime for citizens of Kazakhstan, which contributed to the growth of tourists from Kazakhstan by two times, were also underlined.
Special attention was dedicated to the issues on planned joint events in 2024. The parties supported the idea of the advisability of organizing mutual visits of officials from Kazakhstan and Thailand in the near future.
Ambassador Arman Issetov and Director General Worawoot Pongprapapant agreed on the importance of continuing the regular exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda.
22.12.2023, 10:07 16926
First Meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council was held in Riyadh
The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Federation of Saudi Chamber hosted the First meeting of the Kazakh-Saudi Business council, which was organized within the framework of the 6th session of the Intergovernmental Committee between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by Berik Aryn, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Kanat Kudaibergen, Co-Chairman of the Business Council - General Director of GreyWolf Management LLP, as well as managers and representatives of more than 46 Kazakh companies, such as Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), "Kazakh Invest", "TAMEEM LLP", "White Hill Capital Ltd", "CHI Electric", "Iterek Industries LLP", "SUECO", "LLP Nomad Travel", "Jaiq Impact Fund", "Barys E&T LLP", "KAZAGRO-PRO LLP", etc.
The Saudi side was represented by Faisal Al-Qahtani, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan, Ahmed Al-Dakhil, Co-Chairman of the Business Council - CEO of Alrajhi International Investments, representatives of the Federation of Saudi Chamber, as well as more than 40 managers and representatives of various Saudi companies, including such large companies as "Aliya for investments", "Fawaz Al-Hokair Company", "Saudi Bashayer Construction company", "Saudi Eximbank", etc.
During the meeting of the Business Council, Kazakh companies made presentations about trade, economic and investment opportunities of Kazakhstan. Representatives of AIFC, Kazakh Invest, White Hill Capital Ltd briefed about their activities and introduced the guests with the measures taken to develop IT and banking sector, venture capital and investment environment in general.
The representatives of companies noted that today Kazakhstan can offer almost all types of financial and digital services - from simple payment transactions to the development of the securities market and its integration with international capital markets, as well as the development of e-commerce and innovative projects.
Following the business meeting, the parties organized B2B Networking, where Kazakh and Saudi companies had practical negotiations.
In general, the Saudi participants highly appreciated the organization of the First meeting of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Arabia Business Council, where they got essential information about Kazakhstan and its trade, economic and investment opportunities.
On June 9, 2023, on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum, an Agreement on the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Saudi Business Council was signed between the Atameken and the Federation of Saudi Chambers. Kanat Kudaibergen, the CEO of GreyWolf Management LLP, was appointed as the Co-chairman of Business Council from Kazakh side, and Ahmed Al-Dakhil, General Director of Alrajhi International Investments, from Saudi side.
The Business Council from the Saudi side included such large companies as ACWA Power, SABIC, Maaden, Ajlan & Bros., Al Hokair, etc.
19.12.2023, 19:05 66171
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the UN declared 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring 2026 the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The initiative to proclaim the International Year of Volunteers was initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from the UN rostrum during the general debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in 2020.
Kazakhstan tabled this resolution together with the group of like-minded countries from all regions of the world - Armenia, Bolivia, Germany, Kenya and Kiribati. 54 UN member countries joined the co-sponsorship of the document.
Activities within the the international year will give a strong impetus to the volunteer movement at the national, regional and global levels, will further strengthen international cooperation on volunteerism and will shape key directions for its future development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to the development of volunteerism in our country, considering it one of the important components of building a Just Kazakhstan.
According to the President, volunteers - true patriots of their country - put moral values above all else and play an exceptional role in strengthening a reliable partnership between the state and society. Noting that selflessness and mercy are qualities inherent in the Kazakh people, President Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the importance of developing these qualities in the younger generation.
At the initiative of the Head of State, 2020 was declared the Year of the Volunteer in Kazakhstan, and a Road Map for the Development of Volunteering in Kazakhstan for 2021-2023 was adopted. As a result of the measures taken, the number of volunteers in the country has reached 200 thousand people. Kazakhstani youth serve as UN volunteers in several countries of the world.
On July 20-21, 2023, the International Volunteer Forum was held in Astana, with the participation of the Head of State, senior UN representatives and volunteers from more than 30 countries, which reaffirmed the important role of our country in the global volunteer movement.
19.12.2023, 18:04 66286
Kazakhstan Government Delegation Extends Condolences for the Passing of Kuwait's Emir
On behalf of the Head of State, the government delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, led by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, visited Kuwait, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the head of the Kazakhstan delegation expressed heartfelt condolences on the passing of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and conveyed a personal letter from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The telegram from the Head of State speaks about the Emir's significant role in the formation and development of his country, his immense contribution to strengthening Kazakh-Kuwaiti cooperation, as well as words of support and sympathy for the royal family and the entire Kuwaiti people.
On the same day, Murat Nurtleu met with Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah. The parties agreed that Kazakhstan and Kuwait have a great potential for increasing cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
SSpecial attention was paid to investment cooperation in such sectors as agriculture, energy, IT technology and cybersecurity. The parties agreed to exchange visits in the near future, including at a high level. The Kuwaiti Minister thanked his Kazakh colleague for the brotherly support and condolences at a difficult time for the Kuwaiti people, expressed confidence that contacts between the two countries will continue in a positive way.
15.12.2023, 17:42 104411
UN Highly Appreciated Kazakhstan’s Contribution to the Organization’s Peacekeeping Activities
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov met with the UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Rule of Law and Security Institutions Alexander Zuev during his working visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Nations in the field of peacekeeping activities of the Organization.
Kairat Umarov noted Kazakhstan’s support for UN efforts to strengthen international peace and security. He informed about the participation of the Kazakh military contingent in the Organization’s peacekeeping missions in Lebanon, Western Sahara, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
First Deputy Minister stressed that Kazakhstan cooperates closely with the UN, including on the basis of the only Peacekeeping Training Center in the region of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan "KAZCENT", where UN-certified courses on peacekeeping are taught.
Alexander Zuev highly appreciated Kazakhstan's contribution in this direction, and also expressed the UN's readiness to contribute to strengthening cooperation, including the possible participation of police personnel of the Republic of Kazakhstan in UN peacekeeping missions.
During his visit, Zuev also held meetings with relevant government agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
