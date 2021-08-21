Система Orphus

Flights over Afghanistan banned for Kazakhstani airlines

19.08.2021 4267
Kazakhstani airlines have been banned from flying over Afghanistan, the press service of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan said in a statement on Thursday.
 

The risks and threats for safety of passengers and aircraft when flying to the territory of Afghanistan and over its airspace is high. Based on the results of the assessment, appropriate instructions (radiograms) were sent to the airlines of Kazakhstan, performing regular, cargo and charter air transportations prohibiting civil aircraft of all flights to the territory of Afghanistan and over its airspace, until the current situation stabilizes," the statement says.


Source: KazTAG


 
