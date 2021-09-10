Foreign ambassadors deliver credentials to Kazakh President

Images | Akorda

Newly appointed extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of some countries delivered credentials to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





Ambassador of Estonia Toomas Tirs, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Agalar Atamoglanov, Spain’s Ambassador Jorge Urbiola Lуpez de Montenegro, Ambassador of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Kathy Leach, Ambassador of Belgium Henri Vantieghem, Ambassador of Italy Marco Alberti, Ambassador of Romania Madalina Lupu and the Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas presented their credentials.





The Head of State congratulated diplomats on the official beginning of their missions in Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that thanks to their experience and commitment they will contribute to the strengthening of friendly cooperation between the states in various fields.





Following the ceremony, the President wished all diplomats success and conveyed warmest wishes to the Heads of State and Government.





The ambassadors, in their turn, assured that they will invest efforts for further strengthening of cooperation between their countries and Kazakhstan.













