Foreign experts' take on Xi's report

China. 23 October. Kazakhstan Today - Foreign experts share their views on the report delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping to the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Oct 18. The following are some of the comments on Xi's report.



Alfred Schipke, Chief Representative, IMF China, Member of International Committee of International Monetary Institute, Renmin University of China



China's focus on structural reforms, addressing over capacity and deleveraging, and allowing the market to play a decisive role are very welcome. This will not only reduce vulnerabilities but also improve the allocation of resources.



Herbert Poenisch, Member of International Committee of International Monetary Institute, Renmin University of China, former Senior Economist of Bank for International Settlements



Remembering Chairman Xi's leadership in Davos, with a stable and prosperous China committed to globalization, clean environment, and world peace we are heartened to read in Chairman Xi's address of China's continuing commitment to its open-door policy, starting with the One Belt One Road.



Mathias Lund Larsen, Director of International Cooperation and Research Fellow, International Institute of Green Finance, Central University of Finance and Economics



From an environmental and green finance perspective it is encouraging to see ИgreenИ being incorporated into both the concept of development and ChinaИs long-term planning, based on the push toward realizing an ecological civilization. It is a particularly strong market signal that President Xi highlighted during his speech that there is no dilemma between green development and economic growth, and that rather they are mutually supportive. Internationally, as President Xi stresses ChinaИs commitment to fighting global climate change, we are enthusiastically expecting ChinaИs commitments to increase further in the future.



Mark Greeven, associate professor at the Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Strategy Department of Zhejiang University's School of Management



In the last decades China has been building the foundations to become a modern and prosperous society. However, as suggested by President Xi in the 19th Congress, the rise of China depends on continued efforts in reducing income inequality and job creation. In my opinion it is good news that President Xi also addressed the importance of a world-class talent development system to support China's future. As an educator I look forward to continuous efforts in reforming and improving education for all in China.



Harvey Dzodin, Research Fellow, Center on China and Globalization



Once upon a time not very long ago the only people outside China who watched a CPC Party Congress, let alone a speech by the general secretary, were almost exclusively, policy wonks and members of intelligence agencies. How times have changed now that China has resumed the role of one of the worldИs premier leaders that it held for more than a millennium.



XiИs speech exemplified the return of the self-confidence that China lost during almost two centuries of humiliation beginning in 1839 with the Opium Wars. The speech showed just how far China has come, especially since the 18th Party Congress under XiИs enlightened leadership. And more than this, it laid out a firm two-phased plan to not only realize the Chinese Dream of a moderately prosperous society overall by the centennial of the CPC in 2021 but a plan that will propel China into being the strongest country in the world by the countryИs centennial in 2049.



Given ChinaИs unimaginable transformation since I first visited here in 1988, after hearing XiИs speech I have every confidence that China will reach the goals he forcefully outlined in his remarks.



John Ross, former policy director of Economic and Business Policy of London, senior fellow of Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China



Xi Jinping's showed the CPC has kept its promise to the Chinese people and how it will continue to do so. In 1949 Mao Zedong uttered the famous words 'China has stood up'. As Xi Jinping said in his speech 'the Chinese nation now stands tall and firm in the east' - the CPC kept that promise it made in 1949. Now the CPC will aim to basically achieve socialist modernization by 2035 - the speech outlined how the CPC will keep this promise to the Chinese people also.



Jaya Josie, Head of BRICS Research Center, Human Sciences Research Council of South Africa, Member of International Commitee of International Monetary Institute, Renmin University of China



The key point that President Xi highlighted is how socialism with Chinese characteristics can continue to modernize and rejuvenate China, and contribute toward development for humanity in general and developing nations in particular.



For many developing nations in general and Africa in particular China has been a great partner. Using the principles of the Forum for China Africa Cooperation China and many African countries have advanced international solidarity between nations. Today China is AfricaИs biggest trading partner and an important investment destination. However, there are areas where China can improve its level of cooperation with Africa. First, China has made important advances in the internationalization of the RMB and this currency should become the medium of exchange in trade and investment in Africa. This would remove the dependence on the use of foreign currencies such as the US dollar and the Euro for trade and investment. Second, China has made great advances in internet banking and finance technology that will provide Africa with the foundation for promoting small and medium enterprise economic development across the rural populations in Africa.



Swaran Singh, professor of International Relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi



The last five years of China's diplomacy have managed to steer the country clear of a much-hyped "Thucydides trap", where China's unprecedented rise was expected to push it into competition with existing major powers. Xi's speech privileging China's soft power, especially culture, should assuage skeptics about the presidentИs future vision. Xi is today recognized as the world's most influential leader, in command of one of the worldИs largest and fastest-growing economies. This should bring greater support to the Belt and Road Initiative, which has increased China's focus on engaging its immediate and extended neighborhood, defining its strategic location in world affairs.



XiИs Davos speech saw the president taking up the mantle of defending globalization. Keeping that promise, his speech at the congress promised to "protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors...to be treated equally" with local entrepreneurs. As Xi urged all party members to work hard in making China a "moderately prosperous society" by 2021, he has combined this goal with "uniting Chinese people of all ethnic groups", which will lay stronger foundations for the emergence of China as a "strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious, and modern socialist country" by 2049. Xi's use of an ancient proverb, the "last leg of a journey marks the halfway point," alludes to Xi's experience, as his determination has resonated with millions of Chinese, and with most China watchers.



