Foreign Office announces date of evacuation of Kazakhstani children from Iraq

Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov announced the date of evacuation of Kazakhstani children from Iraq.

According to Smadyarov, the operation is set to be carried out in November. "The exact date is still unknown, as many governmental structures are involved in it. All the mass media will be invited for meeting the children at the airport. Their citizenship is now identified," said he.

Some children have no parents.

As you remember, recently we have announced about evacuation of Kazakhstani children from Iraq, whose mothers had been imprisoned there. Their children have to stay with them in prisons. Their families and relatives informed us they would like to return the children to Kazakhstan," Aibek Smadyarov added.

He stressed that the MFA would closely work with the diplomats and Iraqi authorities to return the children.

It should be noted that on October 9, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said Kazakhstan planned to repatriate another 14 children from Iraq. The Minister reminded that as a result of special operation ‘Jusan’, 600 Kazakhstanis including 406 children had been evacuated to Kazakhstan.

