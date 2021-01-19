Foreigners stranded in Kazakhstan due to pandemic legally allowed to stay until June 5

The foreign citizens who temporarily arrived in Kazakhstan and cannot leave the republic due to the coronavirus pandemic are allowed to legalize their stay in Kazakhstan until June 5, said Deputy Chairman of the Migration Committee of the Kazakh Internal Affairs Ministry, Sabyrzhan Seitzhanov.

The coronavirus pandemic is making its own adjustments to the lives and plans of foreigners staying in Kazakhstan. The lack of direct transport links, closure of borders for transit travel, expensive air fare - all these factors prevent most law-abiding foreign nationals from leaving Kazakhstan on time. Given the situation, the Inter-agency Commission for coronavirus spread prevention resolved to legalize the status of foreign nationals temporarily staying in the country, "Seitzhanov said.

According to him, the main focus is on foreign nationals who arrived for family reunification, citizens with expired documents, as well as labor migrants.

Departure is allowed to foreign nationals and stateless persons, whose validity of travel documents, residence permits of a foreign national, visa of the Republic of Kazakhstan, permits for temporary stay in Kazakhstan have expired or expire before June 5, 2021 without administrative liability," the speaker continued.

In addition, the period for independent execution by foreigners and stateless persons of a court decision on expulsion was suspended, but only in the absence of direct transport links with the country of their citizenship or permanent residence and permitted transit passage.

According to Seitzhanov, the periods of stay for foreign nationals are extended until June 5, 2021:

1) who have a work permit or a certificate of qualification for self-employment. A visa, a temporary residence permit is issued without taking into account the requirements for the declared purpose of the visit of a foreigner or stateless person;

2) those who are on the territory of Kazakhstan for the purpose of family reunification and who are unable to submit documents from the country of citizenship. A visa is issued without taking into account the requirements for the declared purpose of the visit of a foreigner or stateless person;

3) who applied for the issuance-extension, re-issuance of a permit to a labor migrant. Registration is carried out without taking into account the requirements of paragraph 2 of article 43-1 of the Law on migration of the population (the maximum period of continuous temporary residence of a labor migrant in Kazakhstan cannot exceed twelve months.).

In this regard, foreign citizens in the Republic of Kazakhstan, whose permitting documents have expired or are about to expire, need to contact the migration service for the timely settlement of their legal status - register with the migration service, obtain a labor patent, a temporary residence permit, etc. Those who have not legally settled their legal status in the period from January 1 to June 5, 2021 are not exempt from legal liability, "Sabyrzhan Seitzhanov summed up.













