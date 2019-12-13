Frida Kahlo's 'Lady in White' reaches $5.8 million at New York auction

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo's "Portrait of a Lady in White" on Wednesday fetched the highest price of $5.8 million at an auction of Latin American art at Christie's in New York, United States.

During the two-day auction, which concludes Thursday, another of Kahlo's works, "The Flower Basket" (1941), fetched the second-highest price of $3.1 million.

