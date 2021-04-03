Full Text: Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang

picture: news.cgtn.com

China's State Council Information Office on 17 Sep 2020 published a white paper titled "Employment and Labor Rights in Xinjiang".





In accordance with the country's major policies on employment and the overall plan for eliminating poverty, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region takes the facilitation of employment as the most fundamental project for ensuring and improving people's wellbeing", a white paper says.





A white paper is divided into six sections, namely: Employment in Xinjiang, Implementation of Proactive Policies on Employment, Full Respect for Workers' Job Preferences, Labor Rights Protection, Better Jobs for Better Lives, Application of International Labor and Human Rights Standards.













