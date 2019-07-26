Game of Thrones gets record 32 Emmy nominations

Game of Thrones" on Tuesday racked up a record 32 Emmy Award nominations, thus becoming the series that has received the most nominations in history for a single season and reaching 161 total nominations during its television run, EFE reports.

Among the 32 nominations is one for best dramatic series, and the HBO epic and highly popular series is the great favorite at this year's Emmys, the last in which the show that has become a social phenomenon will participate after its eighth season.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.