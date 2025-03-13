Gratitude to Head of OSCE Programme Office for Work in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Dr. Volker Frobarth on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





At the beginning of the meeting, Roman Vassilenko presented Dr. Frobarth with a Certificate of Honor from Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu for his contribution to strengthening our country’s cooperation with the OSCE.





The Deputy Foreign Minister thanked Volker Frobarth and his colleagues for their active work in Kazakhstan in all three dimensions of the Organization’s activities: military-political, economic-environmental and humanitarian.





In particular, he commended the Programme Office’s extensive work in implementing projects jointly with government agencies on issues such as improving border security management, countering transnational threats and cybercrime, promoting digitalization, and implementing the 2011 OSCE Vienna Document, which provides for a mechanism for military inspections.





In the second dimension, he complimented the Office’s contribution to the development of the country’s Environmental Code, the revision and updating of the new Water Code, further assistance to water resources management and environmental protection, as well as increasing resilience to natural disaster risks.





In the human dimension, the personal participation of the head of the Office in the scholarly and advisory councils of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts was noted.





Together with the Office, projects were implemented within the framework of the Human Rights and Rule of Law Action Plan, approved by the Decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at improving the judicial system, supporting the activities of the Constitutional Court, as well as combating violence against women and human trafficking.





In addition, Roman Vassilenko praised the contribution of the Office to the preparation of the transcription and printing of the Constitution of Kazakhstan in Braille to ensure its wider accessibility.





Volker Frobarth thanked the Kazakh side for its comprehensive support and noted that he was leaving the country with warm feelings, hoping he would continue to maintain contact with Kazakhstan in the future.