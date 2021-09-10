Head of US Central Command to visit Kazakhstan

Images | Joe Gromelski/Stars and Stripes

General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., head of the US Central Command, will visit Kazakhstan.

General McKenzie's visit is planned," the press service of the US Embassy in Kazakhstan confirmed to KazTAG .

At the same time, the embassy did not specify the date and schedule of the upcoming visit.

The message in the social networks reads that General McKenzie, during his visit to Kazakhstan, will take part in an event entitled "Countering global challenges and threats to security in Central Asia".













