IAEA Board of Governors Supports Kazakhstan’s Efforts to Promote the Principle of Sovereign Equality
Images | gov.kz
At the initiative of Kazakhstan, the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continued its consideration of the restoration of sovereign equality of member states during its regular session, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his statement, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, emphasized that the issue of sovereign equality in the IAEA remains a key principle for fair and inclusive participation of all member states in the Agency’s governance. Given the importance of this issue, Kazakhstan has consistently initiated the inclusion of this item on the agenda of the Board of Governors and the IAEA General Conference since 2022.
Kazakh Ambassador noted that, thanks to the resolution on the restoration of sovereign equality in the IAEA submitted by Kazakhstan and adopted on 29 September 2023, the number of countries not included in the Agency’s regional groups decreased from 17 to 12. In particular, since 2023, Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, and Nepal have joined the regional groups of the Middle East and South Asia, the Far East, and the South-East Asia and Pacific region. He also stressed that efforts to include the remaining 12 countries in regional groups should continue.
IAEA member states expressed their gratitude to Kazakhstan for initiating the discussion on sovereign equality once again at the Board of Governors and congratulated the country on joining the Far East Group. Additionally, participants urged other regional groups to show maximum flexibility in accepting new members under the IAEA General Conference resolution.
During the discussions, states also expressed support for expanding the composition of the Board of Governors through the swift entry into force of the amendment to Article 6 of the IAEA Statute, which would ensure more balanced geographic representation of member states in the Agency’s governing body.
relevant news
Kazakh Youth in Belgium Discussed the Upcoming Republican Referendum
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Belgium, Roman Vasilenko, held a meeting with students representing the Kazakh association QazSociety, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Ambassador thanked the activists for their civic engagement and their contribution to the development of the Kazakh community in Belgium. He spoke about the current political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the priorities of the country’s foreign policy, the ongoing process of digitalization, and prospects for cooperation with European partners.
Special attention was given to the upcoming Republican referendum on the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, scheduled for 15 March.
The Republican referendum on the draft of the new Constitution will be an important stage in public dialogue on the future development of Kazakhstan. It provides citizens with the opportunity to directly express their opinions and participate in the discussion of key directions for the country’s development," noted Roman Vasilenko.
Participants expressed interest in the details of the constitutional reform, its implementation mechanisms, as well as the prospects for developing Kazakhstan’s political system and strengthening cooperation with European partners. The discussion took place in an open format, and students asked questions and received clarifications, including on consular and legal matters.
Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform and Scientific-Educational Ties with the Czech Republic Discussed at CEVRO University
The role of the expert community in advancing Kazakh-Czech relations was discussed during the visit of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Czech Republic, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, to the Centre for Asia-Pacific Studies (CAPS) at CEVRO University in Prague, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Chairman of the Centre’s Advisory Board Jan Zahradil and Executive Director Jan Železný presented the main areas of CAPS’s activity in the academic and educational fields. In this context, growing interest was noted in research on the political and economic dynamics of Central Asia.
Against this backdrop, Czech analytical circles attach particular importance to the large-scale reforms underway in Kazakhstan, especially the draft new Constitution submitted to a nationwide referendum.
It was highlighted that these reforms are aimed at modernizing public administration, strengthening the rule of law, enhancing the transparency and accountability of public institutions, and fostering a diversified and competitive economy.
Given the profile of CAPS and the relevance of its research to official and business circles, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in expanding expert dialogue and developing working-level contacts between the analytical centers and academic communities of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic.
Kazakhstan and Ethiopia Open for Cooperation in IT and Artificial Intelligence Spheres
Zhalgas Adilbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia met with Belete Molla Getahun, Minister of Innovation and Technology of Ethiopia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation in the fields of innovation, digital transformation and use of artificial intelligence, emphasizing common approaches of the two countries in achieving goals and objectives in these areas.
At the beginning of the meeting, Kazakh diplomat informed Minister about large-scale reforms in Kazakhstan’s public administration system, as well a nationwide Referendum on adoption of amendments to the country's Constitution, which will be held on March 15, 2026.
Continuing the dialogue, Zh.Adilbayev commended high dynamic of digitalization process in Ethiopia, noting the alignment between Kazakhstan’s digital development program and the national strategy "Digital Ethiopia".
During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on primary goals in implementation the new strategic program "Digital Ethiopia 2030," which was introduced by the Ethiopian government in December 2025.
The Minister informed Kazakh Ambassador about the goals and objectives of Ethiopia in development of digital technologies and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan, which has profound experience in this area.
In his turn the Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Minister that the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays close attention to development of digital technology ecosystem in Kazakhstan and incorporation of artificial intelligence in public service. He also said that the Head of State had declared 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technologies in Kazakhstan.
The parties confirmed their mutual interest to sign the Memorandum of cooperation (MoU) in the field of information and communication technologies, to hold expert-level consultations and organize reciprocal visits of official delegations to establish long-term bilateral cooperation between Astana and Addis Ababa.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed confidence that the accumulated experience and technological potential of Kazakhstan and Ethiopia would serve as a powerful catalyst for strengthening the regional leadership of both countries in digital transformation.
Constitutional Reforms in the Kazakhstan was Discussed by Jordanian Expert Circles
Embassy of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan held a briefing for representatives of leading Jordanian media and the expert communitу, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay briefed Jordanian partners on the significant constitutional reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of public administration and increasing its transparency.
Particular attention was paid to the National Referendum to adopt a new Constitution of Kazakhstan, which includes significant changes and will be fundamentally different in its structure and fundamental norms.
Participants were presented with key provisions of the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, including strengthening the role of the Constitutional Court, expanding guarantees of citizens' rights, introducing the position of Vice President, transitioning to a unicameral Parliament and proportional elections, enshrining the secular nature of the state, and establishing a People's Council with the right to legislative initiative.
Representatives of Jordanian media actively participated in discussions on political reforms in Kazakhstan, emphasizing their importance for improving the efficiency and transparency of the public administration system.
Following the meeting, participants were presented with informational materials about the draft of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution.
Senate Speaker extends Kazakh President’s condolences to the people of Iran
Images | MFA
At the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev visited the Iranian Embassy, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of the upper house of Parliament.
On behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed profound condolences to the people of Iran and the bereaved families of those lost in the tragic events.
Meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran, Ali Akbar Jokar, the Senate Speaker noted that with deep sorrow, Kazakhstan received the news of the tragedy which claimed the lives of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, members of the country’s leadership, and civilians, including children.
Maulen Ashimbayev emphasized that the Head of State consistently advocates for resolving international conflicts solely through political and diplomatic means, in strict adherence to international law and the UN Charter.
The Senate Speaker noted that Iran is a close neighbor and partner of Kazakhstan and reaffirmed the nation's commitment to facilitating a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Priorities for the Development of the Middle Corridor and Regional Cooperation Discussed in Washington, DC
Images | gov.kz
A roundtable discussion entitled "A New and Expanded Central Asia: Next Steps in Advancing the Trans-Caspian Growth" was held at the Caspian Policy Center, focusing on the prospects of the Middle Corridor and enhanced regional cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The discussion brought together Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov, the heads of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives of the U.S. expert community and media.
In his remarks, Ambassador Ilyassov noted that Kazakhstan consistently promotes deeper partnership within Central Asia and expands its strategic engagement with Azerbaijan. According to him, the launch of the "C6" format marks a transition toward a more pragmatically structured model of cooperation in transport, trade, and infrastructure development across the Eurasia.
The Ambassador emphasized that the region’s sustained economic growth is creating a sizeable market, stimulating intra-regional trade, and enhancing Central Asia’s investment attractiveness. Kazakhstan views the progress of neighboring states as a key factor in ensuring the long-term resilience and competitiveness of the region as a whole, guided by the principles of openness, pragmatism, and mutual benefit.
Special attention was given to the development of the Middle Corridor, where Kazakhstan serves as a key transit and logistics hub. The modernization of rail and port infrastructure, the expansion of Caspian port capacities, the introduction of digital solutions, and the streamlining of procedures have significantly reduced delivery times and increased container traffic along the route.
The discussion also highlighted the synergy between the Trans-Caspian agenda and the economic track of the "C5+1" format, including cooperation with the United States in critical minerals, advanced technologies, and investments.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants exchanged views on practical steps to further advance the Trans-Caspian route and strengthen sustainable growth in Central Asia.
Ambassador of Norway Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov received copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Helene Sand Andresen, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation in the political, economic and cultural spheres.
The Deputy Minister noted the Kazakh side’s commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of the relationship with Norway and the interest in broadening mutually beneficial trade and investment partnerships.
He further noted that the Kazakh-Norwegian Business Council plays an important role in enhancing bilateral cooperation and identifying new prospective areas of engagement.
In conclusion, the Deputy Minister wished the Norwegian Ambassador every success in her mission in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan Reaffirmed its Commitment to Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a meeting of the Steering Committee of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework between the Government of Kazakhstan and the United Nations for 2026-2030, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting brought together representatives of government institutions, the UN Country Team, and civil society organizations.
Opening the session, Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev underlined that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are fully integrated into Kazakhstan’s national planning framework and remain under continuous interagency oversight. He noted that nearly 200 national SDG indicators are currently in place, enabling comprehensive monitoring of progress. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s steady socio-economic performance, including GDP growth of 6.5% in 2025.
UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Sarangoo Radnaaragchaa commended the country’s tangible progress, pointing out that nearly 40% of SDG targets have been achieved or are on track - well above the global average of 18%. She further acknowledged the ongoing reform momentum, including the public dialogue on the new Constitution.
Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Didar Temenov reaffirmed that, as repeatedly emphasized by the Head of State, for Kazakhstan the United Nations remains an indispensable and irreplaceable pillar of the international order. He stressed that the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030 provides a strategic roadmap for joint action and ensures full alignment of UN support with national development priorities.
D.Temenov also recalled that, at Kazakhstan’s initiative, the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan was established in Almaty. This marked an important step in strengthening development-focused regional multilateral cooperation.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Steering Committee endorsed the results achieved in 2025 and approved priorities for the current year, reaffirming the shared commitment of Kazakhstan and the United Nations to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.
