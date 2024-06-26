In Islamabad, on the Eve of the SCO Summit, a Round Table was Held Dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), together with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan, organized a round table titled "Astana Summit 2024: Solidifying SCO’s Partnerships", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The main speakers at the event were the SCO National Coordinator from Pakistan, Marghoob Saleem Butt, and ISSI Director General, Sohail Mahmood. Former Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Murtaza Solangi, was invited as the guest of honor.





Representatives from expert, diplomatic, scientific, academic circles, leading analysts in the field of international relations and world politics, participated in the round table.





The agenda of the event included issues of current interaction and prospects for cooperation among SCO member countries, with an emphasis on the priorities of the Kazakh chairmanship, including security, economic cooperation, and the cultural and humanitarian dimensions.





In his speech, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin spoke about the activities being implemented by Kazakhstan within the SCO, drawing parallels with the bilateral agenda between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of ensuring regional security by strengthening and deepening bilateral and multilateral ties.





The Ambassador noted that the upcoming Astana summit will be an important milestone in the development of cooperation among the SCO member countries, creating new opportunities for joint initiatives.





Yerzhan Kistafin drew the attention of the event participants to the article "Middle Powers Have the Power to Preserve Multilateralism" published by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in EuroNews (May 28, 2024), outlining its main points.





ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood, noted that Pakistan has considered the SCO an integral part of the process of maintaining international peace and security for two decades since the establishment of the organization.





SCO National Coordinator, Marghoob Saleem Butt, spoke about Pakistan's role in the organization since joining it as an observer state. He highlighted the process of expanding the structure and the inclusion of the Republic of Belarus, noting the growing influence of the SCO on the world stage. National Coordinator also informed about Pakistan’s priorities in the SCO, emphasizing effective interaction between member countries.





Overall, the event participants recognized Kazakhstan’s proactive stance during its chairmanship in the SCO.