In Montreal, a Screening of a Kazakh Film was Held for the ICAO Leadership for the First Time

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With the assistance of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the ICAO Cinema Club, a screening of the Kazakh musical film "Bakyt Qushagynda" in the Kazakh language with English subtitles was organized for the first time, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event was attended by the President of the ICAO Council, Toshiyuki Onuma, the Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Canada, Dauletbek Kusainov, as well as Permanent Representatives of Member States to ICAO, heads of structural units of the Organization, staff of the ICAO Secretariat, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Canada, and representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Montreal.





In his speech, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to ICAO, Timur Tlegenov, noted that this event is of a historic nature, since for the first time a screening of a Kazakh film has been organized within the premises of ICAO Headquarters. He expressed confidence that such cultural initiatives would contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and the development of cultural exchange. Particular attention was paid to the significance of the presented film, based on the works of the outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose work occupies an important place in the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan.





In his speech, the President of the ICAO Council, Toshiyuki Onuma, thanked the Kazakh delegation for the excellent organization of the evening.





He also noted that during his tenure as Permanent Representative of Japan to ICAO, one of his first initiatives was the organization of a screening of a Japanese film, emphasizing the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international cooperation.





In addition, T.Onuma emphasized the significant role of civil aviation as an instrument that unites states and contributes to the development of global interaction.





Prior to the screening, a reception with traditional Kazakh refreshments was organized for the guests, as well as a musical programme on the national instrument - the dombyra. Performed by a citizen of France, Alexander Audi, well-known Kazakh works were presented, including "Saryarka," "Kara Zhorga," "Karatorgai," "Alatau," and others.





Following the event, the guests noted the high level of organization of the reception, the warm atmosphere of the evening and received the Kazakh film with great interest, which obtained positive feedback from the audience.