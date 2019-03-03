India, Kazakhstan signed nuclear power deal

Almaty. April 18. Kazakhstan Today - India and Kazakhstan signed seven trade agreements, including a deal involving nuclear material used for energy production, Kazakhstan Today reports.



India said Saturday it signed seven trade agreements with Kazakhstan, including a deal involving nuclear material used for energy production, UPI reported.



The Press Trust of India said the Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Atomic Energy accord, building on an agreement reached in 2009, provided a broad framework for business deals involving nuclear power.



The deal involves sharing technology and allows for India to purchase 2,100 metric tons of uranium from Kazakhstan.



Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said it was possible to expand on the agreement signed Saturday in Astana, Kazakhstan.



Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh called the agreements "solid and substantive."



The two leaders also signed deals involving information technology, petroleum exploration and cooperation combating terrorism and drug trafficking.



