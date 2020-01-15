Iran launches missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq, Pentagon confirms

The Pentagon confirmed Tuesday that Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq," the Pentagon said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad & Irbil," the statement said.

The White House said earlier Tuesday that it had noticed the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, saying that President Donald Trump is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.

