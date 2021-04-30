Issekeshev took part in a meeting of CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries

In Dushanbe, Assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev took part in a meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the presidential press office said on Thursday.





The event was also attended by the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Ryskeldi Musaev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda and Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas.





During the meeting, the secretaries of the Security Councils exchanged views on the most pressing challenges to international and regional security, discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of the CSTO.





Asset Issekeshev informed his colleagues about Kazakhstan's position in the most important areas of the CSTO's activities, made a number of proposals for further harmonious development of this Organization, taking into account the interests of our country.





Special attention was paid to practical measures to counter such challenges and threats as international terrorism, cybercrimes, and drug trafficking.





Following the meeting, the participants in the event signed a number of documents aimed at improving interaction within the Organization.





It was decided to hold the next meeting of the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils in Dushanbe in the fourth quarter of 2021, on the eve of the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.













