Kairat Abdrakhmanov appointed OSCE High Commissioner

Kazakh Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi commented on the appointment of Kairat Abdrakhmanov as the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

On December 3-4 the 27th session of the Council of Foreign Minister of OSCE member states took place for the first time via video teleconferencing. Those attending focused on the most pressing issues of the agenda.

Nomination of Kairat Abdrakhmanov was positively assessed by the OSCE member states that let Kazakhstan receive wide support in the open competition.

Undoubtedly, the consensus, achieved on the election of Kazakhstan’s candidate to the post, acknowledges the country’s authority in the world and in the organization. Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship and holding of the OSCE Summit in Kazakhstan in 2010 was also of great significance," the Kazakh FM said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.