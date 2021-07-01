Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives CEOs of a number of Swiss companies

Following the meeting with the delegation of the Swiss business community, the President held separate meetings with the CEOs of Stadler Rail AG, Glencore International AG, and F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.

During the conversation with Peter Spuler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Stadler Rail AG, President Tokayev discussed the prospects for the implementation of investment projects in the transport area, as well as issues related to the holding of the next meeting of the Kazakh-Swiss Business Council.

Ivan Glazenberg, CEO of Glencore International AG informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s plans for further development of Kazzinc LLP, including the construction of a polymetallic ore processing plant at the Zhairem Mining and Processing Plant.

The Head of State pointed out to the importance of introducing advanced technologies in order to improve the environmental situation in the East Kazakhstan region.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ivan Glazenberg, who is going to retire as Glencore’s CEO, for his contribution to the development of the mining industry in Kazakhstan. He also wished success to Gary Nagle, who will take over the CEO position, and was present at the meeting.

Furthermore, the opportunities for implementing joint projects, including building laboratory infrastructure in Kazakhstan to diagnose various diseases, including COVID-19, President Tokayev discussed at the meeting with Christoph Franz, CEO of F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Earlier Kazakh President met with the representatives of business circle of Switzerland.

The Kazakh President underlined that Switzerland is one of the most important trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. Relations between the states are based on friendship and mutual trust. Over the years of independence Switzerland has invested some USD 30 bln into Kazakhstani economy. The sales between the nations in 2020 reached USD 1.7 bln. The President noted that there are above 400 enterprises with participation of Swiss capital in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstani economy is the biggest in the region. The country’s goal is to preserve the leading position. The same time Kazakhstan should settle economic diversification issues. The country will prioritize projects on de-carbonization of economy, green technologies, environmental protection and finances.





