Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishes President of France sooner recovery

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished President of France Emmanuel Macron sooner recovery.

In his Twitter post the Head of State wished President Emmanuel Macron speedy recovery and return to work for the benefit of France. He expressed confidence that joint efforts will help the international community defeat coronavirus.





