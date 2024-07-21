Kazakh Ambassador Met with the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

Images | Kazakh MFA

During his visit to Vienna, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Nikolaus Marschik. The interlocutors discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Austrian relations, in particular the importance of organizing reciprocal visits at the high and highest levels, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the talks, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current international agenda, including the situation in Ukraine. Bakayev informed his Austrian colleague about Astana’s commitment to the peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and our country’s readiness to provide a platform for relevant contacts if requested. He also discussed the results of the SCO Summit held in Astana on 4 July this year.





In turn, Marschik highly appreciated the prospects for cooperation between our countries and noted the active work of the Republic of Kazakhstan in international organizations and Kazakhstan’s balanced approach to world issues.





On the same day, Deputy Minister Bakayev, as head of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took part in the regular Kazakh-Austrian consular consultations. Georg Stillfried, Head of the Consular Department of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, headed the Austrian delegation. Representatives of the Ministries of Interior of both countries took part in the meeting.





The negotiations covered a wide range of issues relating to bilateral cooperation in the consular field. In particular, views were exchanged on draft intergovernmental agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports and readmission. The parties also discussed issues of simplification of the visa regime of EU countries for citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In this context, the Kazakh delegation is counting on Austria’s support in initiating official negotiations between Kazakhstan and the European Union.





Prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of migration and the fight against human trafficking were also discussed.





At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their willingness to further strengthen cooperation in the consular field.