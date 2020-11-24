Kazakh and Uzbek PMs held talks in Turkestan

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov held a meeting in Turkestan.





The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade, economic, investment, agricultural, water and energy, transport and logistics, customs cooperation, as well as industrial and interregional interaction.





Particular attention was paid to the progress of the Plan of practical measures to expand and deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for 2020-2022, issues of creating a regional commodity distribution system, the International Center for Trade and Economic Cooperation on the Kazakh-Uzbek border, modernization of border checkpoints, etc. Uzbekistan is the main trading partner of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region.





At the end of 2019, bilateral trade grew by 21.2% to $ 4.5 billion. The parties intend to increase trade turnover, bringing it to $ 10 billion. The heads of government took part in the opening ceremony of the Kazakh-Uzbek joint venture for production of textiles in Turkestan "Turkistan Textile".





The garment factory is located on the area of 2 hectares in the Turkistan industrial zone. The volume of investments is 700 million tenge. The design capacity of the production is 13 thousand textiles per month. The enterprise will create over 1,000 new jobs for women, including those with special needs.





A. Mamin acquainted A. Aripov with new objects of social, sports, transport and tourist infrastructure of Turkestan - an international airport, a congress hall, the Uly Dala Eli center, the Turkestan Arena stadium, the Schoolchildren's Palace, the Rixos Turkestan hotel, as well as the progress of construction of the multifunctional tourist complex "Caravanserai" and a mosque for 5 thousand places.





The heads of government visited the mausoleum of Kh.A. Yassaui, cultural and historical museum "Azret-Sultan" and laid flowers at the monument of Abay.













