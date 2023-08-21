Kazakh companies presented their products at the exhibition in Urumqi

Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration

From August 17 to 21, the international exhibition "China - Eurasia: Goods and Trade": товары и торговля" is being held in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. The exhibition center presents the products of 40 Kazakhstani producers, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.





The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.





Member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China XUAR Ma Xinzhui addressed the participants with a welcoming speech at the opening of the international EXPO exhibition. He particularly highlighted the course of China's openness to cooperation with the countries of the West and Central Asia.





Xinjiang is the golden corridor of the Economic Belt of the Great Silk Road. Since July last year, China has outlined clear development directions and a course of openness towards Western countries. We invite everyone to jointly create new platforms for cooperation in the fields of trade and industry. We are focused on cooperation with countries all over the world, especially Central Asia", - Ma Xingjui said.





Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin in his speech stressed the priority of the Chinese market for Kazakh products.





Kazakhstan and China are united by a common history, the historical community of which was created by our ancestors. It was a path of peace, good-neighborliness, trade, exchange of cultural ties. And we, the descendants of the people who started this grandiose work, must continue it with dignity and pass it on to a new generation",- he said.





According to S. Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan supports the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping "One Belt, One Road", announced in Astana 10 years ago.





The leaders of our countries in March this year in Xi'an announced the beginning of a new "golden 30th anniversary" of interaction and friendship between our peoples. We have set ourselves the task of bringing the trade turnover to $40 billion in the coming years. I am sure this task is feasible, by the end of 2022 mutual trade reached a record 24.1 billion, and by the end of the first half of the year - $13.6 billion. And the largest share in the total turnover of over 40% falls on Xinjiang", - the Deputy Prime Minister said.





A new impetus to the expansion of relations with the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





was given by the visit of Ma Xinzhui to Almaty, where the Second Friendly Dialogue of Cross-Border Cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan - (XUAR) of the PRC took place in March. At this forum, twinning agreements were concluded between the regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China, as well as commercial documents worth $ 565.4 million.





Today, the Kazakh agrarian Department is working on the possibility of coordinating veterinary and phytosanitary requirements for the export of 11 more types of agricultural products to China. These are potatoes, beet pulp, rapeseed, oat flakes and cereals, mare's milk, poultry meat and poultry products, horse meat, chilled beef, lamb and pork.





Since May 2023, a showroom of Kazakh products has been operating on the basis of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi'an. Products of 25 companies are presented here.





More than 40 Kazakhstani companies are participating in the "China-Eurasia" International exhibition in Urumqi. Pasta, fat and oil products, confectionery, jams and marmalades, honey, beverages and vodka wine, cereals and bran, textile and jewelry, ice cream are on display at the stand of the national pavilion. In addition to Kazakhstan, pavilions of Europe, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries are represented at the exhibition.