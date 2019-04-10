Kazakh Culture Minister talked on Schengen equivalent in Central Asia

Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly talked on the possibility to create the Schengen visa equivalent in Central Asia.





We are interested in developing cross-border products with Uzbekistan. Our regions well complement each other. Turkestan is popular among Uzbekistan's citizens which is a holy site of the Turkic world, as well as Bukhara, Samarkand, Khiva and other cities. So to fully use the potential as the Silk Road develops, Kazakhstan is to resolve a number of key issues, including relaxation of a visa regime, transport connections," said the Minister at the International Forum held among the member states of the Great Silk Road 'On the way to unity'.





According to him, Kazakhstan finalizes the issue of mutual visa recognition between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.





Kazakhstan finalizes the issue of mutual visa recognition between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstan also shows interest in it. Once we reach mutual understanding, we can end up with the Schengen equivalent in central Asia," said Mukhamediuly.





He underlined that the Schengen equivalent in Central Asia will increase the number of tourists, as well as the Silk Road's popularity and accessibility.









