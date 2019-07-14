Kazakh film to be screened at S Korea's Film Festival

The little prince of our city feature film directed by Kazakhstan's director Talgat Temenov will participate in the Busan International Kids&Youth Film Festival scheduled to be held on July 9-15 in Busan, South Korea.

The Kazakh film will take part in the Staying Together program which focuses on harmony, family love and friendship.

The film depicts how an incident acquaintance of a boy Bibol and an old man, musician Kasymkhan, grows into the great friendship.

Toleubek Aralbay, who played the main role, was given the Best Actor Award at the SCO Film Festival held last year. Besides, the film received The Best Children's Film Badal Rahman Award at the 17th International Film Festival in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

