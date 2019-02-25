Kazakh Foreign Minister discussed cooperation with Red Cross Vice President

The Kazakh Foreign Minister, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, held a meeting with Gilles Carbonnier, the Vice President of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The eminent guest arrived in Astana to convey ICRC President Peter Maurer's Appeal to states, world leaders and citizens 'Nuclear Weapons: Averting a Global Catastrophe' to the country's leadership, press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.





The Red Cross representative highly appraised the role of the President of Kazakhstan in nuclear disarmament and the country's mediation in some crises.





In addition, the sides discussed the cooperation of Kazakhstan and the Red Cross, the Astana process's contribution in settling the situation in Syria, the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the ICRC's activity in conflict zones, as well as developing the interaction based on Kazakhstan's experience in the UN Security Council.









