03.03.2025, 08:22 1851

Kazakh Foreign Minister Pays First Official Visit to Morocco

Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Rabat with the first official visit in the history of bilateral relations at the invitation of Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates of the Kingdom of Morocco, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral interaction, including the intensification of political dialogue, strengthening trade, economic and investment ties, as well as expanding contacts in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

Significant potential for deepening partnership in sectors such as energy, transportation, agriculture, digital technologies, innovations, education, and tourism was noted. In this regard, the sides expressed their readiness to further improve the legal framework and continue the practice of exchange visits at various levels.

Kazakhstan sees Morocco as an important and close partner in the Middle East and North Africa region. For more than 30 years of diplomatic relations, we have managed to build meaningful political dialogue based on common values, as well as establish constructive inter-parliamentary cooperation," - stated the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.


In turn, Minister Bourita emphasized the leading role of Kazakhstan in the Central Asian region and assured of his country's firm intention to qualitatively strengthen multifaceted interaction on a wide range of issues. The Moroccan minister noted that he considers Morocco and Kazakhstan as gateways to North Africa and Central Asia, respectively.

The interlocutors emphasized the significant growth of trade turnover between the two countries, which last year increased by 70% and reached 274 million US dollars. In this case, the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that Kazakhstan has good opportunities to increase the supply of products with high added value in Morocco. This includes expanding exports of 25 key commodity items worth 130 million US dollars, comprising finished petrochemical products, metallurgical products, and food products.

Minister Nurtleu also noted that the Agreement on a visa-free regime will come into force soon, making Morocco the first country in Africa with which a bilateral visa-free regime is established. This will create new opportunities for the development of business ties and expansion of contacts between citizens.

Special attention was paid to the issues of food security. The head of the Kazakh delegation expressed gratitude to Morocco for its interest in the activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) and stressed the importance of early ratification of its Charter and invited to participate at a high level in the 7th General Assembly of the IOFS, which will be held this year in Astana.

The parties also discussed the upcoming Astana International Forum, which will be held in May, which will unite the efforts of the world community in addressing current challenges. In addition, they discussed preparations for the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled for this year, where Kazakhstan expects Morocco to participate at a high level.

The topic of digitalization also took an important place in the discussions. The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan expressed the interest of our country in cooperation with Morocco in the framework of the program "Digital Morocco 2030", aimed at the development of the digital economy, and informed about the readiness of Kazakh IT-companies to offer pilot projects in the field of e-government, innovative IT-solutions and cybersecurity.

The ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, noting the successful concert of the Academic Philharmonic of Astana and the Grand Orchestra of Rabat, which aroused great interest among the Moroccan public.

In the sphere of tourism, significant potential was noted and in order to further develop tourism cooperation, the parties agreed to finalize the Agreement on air communication in 2025 and consider the possibility of launching direct flights.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed the mutual desire to further strengthen Kazakh-Moroccan relations in political, economic and humanitarian spheres. The ministers also adopted a Joint Communiqué, which reflects the decision to create working groups to expand cooperation in key areas.

Within the framework of the visit, the Kazakh delegation headed by Minister Nurtleu also visited the Mausoleum of Sultan and the first King Mohammed V (1909-1961). The majestic building, which houses the tomb of the monarch and his two sons, is located in the center of Rabat, not far from the famous Hassan Tower. The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan laid a wreath and left an entry in the book of honorary guests.
 

relevant news

03.03.2025, 14:25 1551

Issues of Torture Prevention were Discussed at the Dialogue Platform under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan

A meeting of the subgroup of the Consultative and Advisory Body "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension" was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the chairmanship of Alua Nadirkulova, Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The agenda addressed key issues on improving measures to prevent and protect against torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The meeting opened with a report by Vladimir Malakhov, Deputy Head of the Pre-Trial Investigation Service of the General Prosecutor’s Office. In his speech, he informed about the important reforms being carried out in the country in the field of criminal proceedings in order to bring criminal legislation in line with Kazakhstan’s international obligations. Particular attention was paid to the need for full rehabilitation and compensation for victims of torture. Thus, the issue of introducing amendments to increase the amount of compensation for harm and improve its mechanism is currently under consideration.

On the second issue of the meeting, Zhanar Bigaliyeva, Head of Unit of the National Center for Human Rights, presented a report on the role of the National Preventive Mechanism (hereinafter - NPM) in the prevention of torture. To date, the work of the office is focused on improving the functionality of the information system of the Commissioner for Human Rights and completing its integration with the terminals for filing complaints from convicted persons, completing the transition to a digital format for the work of NPM participants in compiling reports, as well as increasing funding for the NPM.

During consideration of the third question, Gulnara Sarsenbaeva, Director of the Department of Organization of Medical Care of the Ministry of Health, reported on the work being done to provide medical care for persons held in penal institutions. She shared her plans for the current year to amend regulations to introduce 24-hour beds, change the list of tests during medical examinations, revise equipment, staffing levels and the list of screening examinations, as well as the introduction of medical and social services and digitalization.

During the discussion of the fourth item on the agenda, Bakytzhan Sadybekov, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Criminally-Executive System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (hereinafter - CCES), noted that in order to prevent torture, all institutions are under continuous video surveillance, with over 39,000 cameras, which are also available online for the prosecutor’s office. In addition, he pointed out that, with the adoption of the Social Code, inmates with a first-group disability in the penitentiary institutions could be cared for by persons from among the inmates of the same institutions and receive social benefits in the form of care allowances.

On the fifth issue of the meeting, Yulia Ovechkina, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee for the Protection of Children’s Rights of the Ministry of Education, said that citizens serving sentences in penitentiary institutions have the right to secondary education and are offered to get a working specialty free of charge. As of today, 2,522 students are studying in colleges under the CCES.

In general, the issues on the agenda were discussed in a constructive and open format. Representatives of state bodies and NGOs had an opportunity for direct exchange of opinions and recommendations.

The Consultative and Advisory Body "Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension" was established in 2013 on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The platform is an effective tool for facilitating dialogue between the Government and the civil sector. Various topical issues of human rights protection are discussed on the platform with the participation of international organizations (UNDP, UN OHCHR, OSCE, etc.) as observers.
 

27.02.2025, 19:37 45111

Issues of Strengthening the Strategic Partnership Between Kazakhstan and Qatar were Discussed in Doha

Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi during his visit to Doha, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen high-level political dialogue, noting the importance of strengthening trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

The progress of the implementation of the agreements reached following the talks between the heads of the two states in Doha and Astana last year was discussed, including agreements aimed at implementing joint investment projects.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held talks with Qatari Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Hassan Al-Malki.

The interlocutors exchanged views on intensifying joint actions to increase mutual trade turnover and strengthen economic partnership in accordance with the instructions of the leaders of the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of preparation for the next meeting of the joint high-level intergovernmental commission this year in Astana and the intensification of the work of the Business Council.

At a meeting with the Executive Director for Projects of the Qatari holding UCC Holding Mehmed Ozozan, issues of implementing investment projects were discussed within the framework of the Agreement on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in key industries, signed by the governments of the two countries on March 20, 2024.
 

27.02.2025, 18:39 44891

Meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan was Held at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermukhambet Konuspayev held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Agalar Atamoglanov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the meeting, the parties noted the steady development of political dialogue, the intensification of interaction between government structures, parliaments, and business communities of the two countries, as well as the expansion of humanitarian contacts. Special attention was given to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level and the agenda of upcoming official events.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding bilateral cooperation. The importance of coordinating joint efforts for the successful implementation of planned initiatives and the deepening of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan was emphasized.
 

26.02.2025, 18:40 55286

Panel Discussion on "80 Years of the UN and Kazakhstan’s Role: the Future of Multilateralism" was Held in Astana

Images | Kazakh MFA
A panel discussion dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations was held at the Presidential Center. The event was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, and the Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan, Steven O'Malley. The panelists included the Ambassador of Brazil to Kazakhstan, Marcel Fortuna Biato, Director of the Research Institute "Public Opinion," Botagoz Rakisheva, the Ambassador of Turkiye to Kazakhstan, Mustafa Kapudji, and the Head of the International Security Department of the KISI, Dauren Aben. Among the attendees were heads of diplomatic missions, international organizations, and media representatives, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the discussion, participants addressed relevant issues on the international agenda, which are in focus for the UN’s anniversary year, as well as Kazakhstan’s contribution to the development of multilateral diplomacy and the country’s efforts to promote peacebuilding initiatives, including nuclear disarmament, strengthening regional security, and supporting an inclusive global order.

In his speech, Rakhmetullin emphasized the strategic role of the UN in addressing global challenges and noted that, in this context, Kazakhstan continues to actively contribute to international cooperation and supports a multipolar approach in solving the problems faced by the global community.

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has stated, ‘there is no alternative to this universal organization.’ The 80th anniversary of the UN is not just a celebration, but also an important milestone for reflecting on the role of multilateralism in today’s world. We are confident that only through joint efforts and international cooperation can we effectively address global challenges," said the Kazakh diplomat.


As we mark the UN’s 80th anniversary, we must reaffirm our shared commitment to international cooperation and ensure that global governance structures remain effective and adaptable. Kazakhstan has consistently demonstrated leadership in fostering peace and stability, and this discussion provides an opportunity to shape a collective vision for the future," noted O'Malley.


The event allowed participants to discuss pressing issues related to global security and sustainable development in the context of a multipolar world. During the discussion, participants explored changes in the international system, driven by the accelerating pace of globalization and the development of new technologies. The issue of adapting the UN to new challenges and the importance of further strengthening the role of the organization in maintaining peace and global security was also addressed.
 

26.02.2025, 13:38 55551

Interaction with the UN Development Programme was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Permanent Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation with UNDP, including within the framework of regional and bilateral initiatives.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the importance of interaction with UNDP in the area of financing concrete projects aimed at developing local self-government and providing technical assistance to government agencies of Kazakhstan.

For her part, Permanent Representative Wawiernia welcomed the high dynamics of interaction and expressed readiness to continue interacting in the most priority areas of cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain a dialogue on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

For reference: The United Nations Development Programme is the largest UN agency operating in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its activities are regulated by the Country Programme and the Agreement on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025.

The Country Programme covers four main areas of cooperation: addressing social vulnerability and inequality; improving the efficiency and accountability of government institutions; promoting economic growth; combating climate change and promoting low-carbon development.
 

25.02.2025, 18:21 62611

Kazakhstan and Oman: New Horizons of Cooperation

Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

This marks the first official visit by Oman’s top diplomat to Kazakhstan, opening new opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the ministers engaged in discussions on a broad range of issues pertaining to political, economic, and cultural cooperation. Particular emphasis was placed on the prospects for collaboration in key sectors such as energy, transport, logistics, finance, and agriculture.

Both sides highlighted the importance of enhancing transit routes, acknowledging the strategic potential of Kazakhstan and Oman as regional logistics hubs. In this context, the important coordinating role of the Kazakhstan-Oman Intergovernmental Commission, the first meeting of which is scheduled for the second half of 2025, was noted.

Oman is a key partner for Kazakhstan in the Middle East. Our nations share significant opportunities to deepen and expand cooperation," stated Minister Nurtleu.


In turn, Minister Al-Busaidi, emphasizing the role of Astana as a leading economic partner of Oman in Central Asia, confirmed the firm commitment to bring the bilateral cooperation to a new level and proposed to consider the possibility of establishing direct flights between the countries.

In this vein, Oman’s initiative to establish a Private Equity Fund for Kazakhstan and neighboring countries to realize the potential of trade and economic interaction was noted and supported.

Ministers agreed that strengthening economic ties also creates opportunities for expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Thus, last year the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Oman increased by 37% and reached 21 thousand people.

In this regard, the Kazakh side welcomed the decision of the Government of Oman to extend visa-free regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan up to 30 days, which will contribute to the increase of tourist flow and simplification of mutual travel, opening additional prospects for cooperation in various areas.

The two sides also exchanged views on pressing regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening engagement between foreign ministries.

Following the meeting, a Roadmap for Cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Oman was signed, defining promising areas for further collaboration.
 

25.02.2025, 14:19 62886

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Held Political Consultations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted the 2nd round of Kazakh-Saudi political consultations co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Saud Al-Sati, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During the political consultations, the parties highly appreciated the positive dynamics and successful development of Kazakh-Saudi relations based on the principles of friendship and mutually beneficial partnership.

The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the establishment and expansion of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture and food security, youth and sports.

In order to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, the parties confirmed their intention to continue the practice of exchanging visits, as well as to expand the legal framework between the two countries.

The participants exchanged views on topical issues of regional and international agenda, as well as on mutually beneficial partnership within the framework of multilateral structures such as the UN, OIC, OPEC+ and others. An important aspect of multilateral cooperation is the further development of the Dialogue Platform "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council", the first Summit of which was held in July 2023 in Jeddah.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the ministries of foreign affairs and emphasized the need for regular bilateral consultations.
 

25.02.2025, 13:16 63036

New Horizons of Cooperation: Kazakhstan and Nigeria Discuss Investments and Technology

Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov held meetings with senior officials from Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and other key government agencies. These discussions as part of the official visit of the Kazakh delegation are aimed to enhance economic and political cooperation between the two nations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

During talks with Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed, the two sides explored opportunities for strengthening collaboration on international platforms, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and other multilateral formats. The discussions also covered economic cooperation, with an emphasis on boosting direct engagement between the business communities of both countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of strengthening ties with Nigeria, noting that the meeting between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Nigeria in Abu Dhabi in January 2025 set an ambitious pace for cooperation and outlined promising areas of engagement. "To enhance trade relations, we propose establishing direct connections between the business sectors of Kazakhstan and Nigeria, organizing trade missions, and addressing bilateral trade challenges together. Strengthening these ties will create new opportunities for business partnerships and deepen economic cooperation between our countries", said Kuantyrov.

In his meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, the discussions focused on exploration, extraction, transportation, and refining of oil and petroleum products. Kazakhstan and Nigeria expressed interest in exploring potential deliveries of Kazakh oil for processing at Nigerian refineries. Minister Lokpobiri reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong interest in the partnership, highlighting that, despite being one of the world’s largest oil producers, Nigeria requires additional crude supplies to meet domestic demand and expand petroleum product exports.

The Kazakh delegation also held talks with Nigeria’s Minister of Gas, Ekperikpe Ekpo, discussing potential collaboration in the natural gas sector, including supply agreements, gas processing technologies, and the involvement of Kazakh companies in developing Nigeria’s gas infrastructure. Minister Ekpo emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, reducing carbon emissions, and building a sustainable economy.

During a meeting with Permanent Secretary of Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Nura Abba Rimi, investment opportunities in the mining sector were reviewed, particularly in exploration and processing of mineral resources. The Kazakh delegation expressed interest in leveraging innovative processing technologies and establishing joint production facilities.

Additionally, Kazakhstan presented a list of over 300 product categories for export to Nigeria, while also expressing interest in direct imports of cocoa beans from Nigeria. Potential trade corridors for transporting goods between the two countries were discussed, with three possible routes currently under evaluation in cooperation with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport.

The visit also included a meeting with the Managing Director of NEXIM Nigeria, the country’s leading export-import financing institution. The discussions concluded with an agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between NEXIM Nigeria and Kazakhstan’s Export Credit Agency, paving the way for future financial cooperation.
 

