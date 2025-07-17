Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, participants exchanged views on enhancing foreign policy coordination among the SCO member states in the context of the current international situation, and discussed the progress of preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit of Heads of State, scheduled for September 2025 in Tianjin.





In his remarks, the Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed strong confidence in the Organization’s potential to build mutually beneficial partnerships for sustainable development and to transform the SCO space into a region of peace and prosperity. "I am convinced that the SCO will continue to strengthen its international authority and effectiveness as a multilateral institution with a unique model of equal cooperation based on the principles of the ‘Shanghai Spirit’," said Minister Nurtleu.





The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan commended China’s systematic approach to implementing the agreements reached at the Astana SCO Summit in July 2024. He also emphasized the importance of continuing consistent work on the institutional development and enhancement of the Organization’s activities.





As part of the visit, a joint meeting of the foreign ministers of the SCO member states with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping was held.





During the meeting, the commitment to fostering dialogue and strengthening practical cooperation in the spirit of trust, equality, and mutual respect was reaffirmed. The participants confirmed their intention to deepen multilateral partnership in the interest of ensuring regional stability, security, and sustainable development.