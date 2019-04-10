Kazakh Foreign Ministry in talks to free citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Iran

Astana. October 10. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry is in talks to free a citizen of Kazakhstan, who was detained in April in Iran, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"As you know, April 5, 2012 in Iran three of our citizens, employees of the Kazakh-Iranian company in the field of gold production "Zar Kuh" were detained. Due to our efforts two citizens of Kazakhstan have been released from prison," the MFA spokesperson, Altai Abibullayev recalled during the recent briefing.



He noted that there is another citizen of Kazakhstan - Muhammad Sherzada, who is in custody for more than six months. "MFA is actively working on all levels for the release of the citizen," he said.



"On his release Kazakh Ambassador met with the Prosecutor General of Iran. I have also had meetings with senior diplomats of the Iranian Embassy in Astana, who assured us in a positive resolution of this issue in the near future. Consul of Kazakhstan in Iran is in constant contact with both Sherzad M. and his wife," said A. Abibullayev.



"In general, I would like to stress again that the protection of the rights and interests of the citizens of Kazakhstan abroad is a fundamental priority of the foreign ministry. Accordingly, we keep the question of early release of Muhammad Sherzada in Iran, as well as our citizens detained in other countries for various reasons, on special control," concluded the official.



