Kazakh Ombudsman partakes in GANHRI Annual Meeting

Photo: Kazinform News Agency

The Annual Meeting of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions took place in Geneva from 4th through 7th March 2019. The forum brings together all the regional associations of ombudsmen, in particular, the African, European, American, and Asia-Pacific ones. GANHRI annual meetings cover discussion of topical issues of the promotion and protection of human rights.

The agenda of this year's meeting included the consideration of migration regulation issues at the global, regional and national levels, the protection of women's rights and the development of effective measures to achieve gender equality, as well as the discussion of NHRIs' best practices in the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During the meeting, Ombudsman Askar Shakirov informed the participants on Kazakhstan's readiness to strengthen migration regulation cooperation, in particular, in the format of "Protection of children in migration processes in Southeast, South and Central Asia" inter-country project. In this context, he noted the agreement reached between the NHRIs of Central Asian countries to include this issue on the agenda of the regional interaction platform.

The Ombudsman also shared information on Kazakhstan's achievements in the implementation of the SDGs. He informed that nearly all 17 Sustainable Development Goals are covered and implemented as part of Kazakhstan's strategic programs conducted at the initiative of its Leader - President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The general opinion that the role of NHRIs is invariably important in promoting and strengthening international human rights cooperation was reiterated at the Geneva meeting.

