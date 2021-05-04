Kazakh President had telephone talk with Tajik, Kyrgyz counterparts

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, the presidential press office said on Sunday.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern about the tense situation on the border with Kyrgyzstan, which poses a threat to the security of both neighboring states and their citizens. Kazakhstan President expressed the opinion that such complex issues as the passage of the border line should be resolved in the process of constructive negotiations, and in the spirit of mutual trust and friendship. According to him, it is now extremely important to show mutual restraint and prevent the escalation of military actions.





Kazakhstan President commended the agreement on holding the summit in Dushanbe in order to reach agreements on preventing such incidents in the future. President Rahmon informed President Tokayev in detail about the history of the border conflict and its current situation on the border. The two leaders agreed to maintain regular working contacts in order to exchange views on the situation in the Central Asian region. The relevant departments of the two countries will carry out the work on the preparation for the summit.





Besides Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov.





The heads of state discussed the situation in the region over the armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to Sadyr Zhaparov and the Kyrgyz people on the death of citizens of the fraternal country. As Kazakhstan President stressed, such border problems should be settled only in a peaceful way, in the spirit of mutual understanding and good-neighborliness.





President Tokayev wished success at the upcoming talks in Dushanbe. He also noted Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan if necessary.





President Zhaparov expressed gratitude for manifesting friendship from the fraternal Kazakhstan, and stated his intention to maintain constant working contacts with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to timely solve of all issues of mutual cooperation.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.