Kazakh President signs law on cooperation with CIS member states in case of nuclear disaster

The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states to assure readiness in the case of nuclear disaster or in the case of radiological emergency and mutual assistance in mitigation of their consequences", the Akorda press service reports.

On January 21 the Senate adopted the draft law "On ratification of the Agreement on cooperation of CIS member states to assure readiness in the case of nuclear disaster or in the case of radiological emergency and mutual assistance in mitigation of their consequences". The Agreement is called to facilitate procedures for carrying across the border the special-purpose emergency rescue teams, experts, equipment, vehicles and materials used in the case of nuclear disaster or radiological emergency.





Besides the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inked the Law of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the International Financial Corporation on the establishment and activities of the latter’s offices in Kazakhstan.





The text of the Law is to be published in the press. Notably, on January 21, 2021 the Kazakh Senate passed the Law on the ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and the International Financial Corporation on the establishment and activities of the latter’s offices in Kazakhstan.









