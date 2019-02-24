Kazakh Senate ratifies a cooperation agreement on logical support for counter-terrorism agencies

The Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan has ratified the Agreement of the CIS Member States to cooperate on logical support for agencies countering terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism.

Presenting the draft law, Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee Nurgali Bilisbekov told at the plenary session that the Agreement had been signed on December 5, 2012, in Ashgabat.

The document aims at creating equal and preferential conditions to fully equip the agencies countering terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism with specialized equipment, means, and materials.

Under the Agreement, the sides will cooperate through the agencies from each side, executing requests for purchase and supply of specialized equipment, specialized means, and support materials for providing or channeling information on them, including on concessional terms," said Bilisbekov.

According to the Document, the requesting country’s agency takes all necessary measures to ensure the full, timely and quality fulfillment. As a rule, it is fulfilled within a maximum period of 30 days from the day of receipt. Expenses related to the Agreement’s implementation are paid at the expense of allocations of the competent agencies for these purposes.

