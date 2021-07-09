Kazakh Senate Speaker, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia meet

Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev has met Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Al-Dawood today, Kazinform cites the press service of the upper chamber of Parliament.

The meeting discussed the issues of bilateral interparliamentary cooperation and interaction. During the meeting, the Senate Speaker noted that Saudi Arabia is the key partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East.

Thanks to the efforts of First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the close trade and economic, cultural, and political ties based on mutual respect and trust have been established between our countries. Now, the Head of State attaches close attention to the further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia," he noted.













