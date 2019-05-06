Kazakh Sholpan Tausheva has joined peacekeepers in Western Sahara

Woman militant Mayor Shalpan Tausheva has joined the peacekeeping mission for the first time in the history of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Defense Ministry's press service informs.



Mayor Sholpan Tausheva is to take part in the peacekeeping mission as a military observer in Western Sahara along with militants from 30 states during a year.



"The candidates are selected voluntarily out of militants of the Armed Forces serving under contract and studying the military and social peacekeeping basics. They should speak a certain foreign language, receive a certificate of fitness to perform military service in harsh climatic conditions," they said in a press service of the Defense Ministry.



Since 2014 16 officers, including 13 officers in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara and 3 officers in the UN mission in Cote d'Ivoire, have engaged in missions to keep peace and security as military observers.



The leadership of the United Nations highly appraised the training level of Kazakh militants.



