Kazakh team take first place in contest organized by NASA

The team from Kazakhstan have taken the first place in the contest 'Nasa Space Apps challenge' in the USA, with their work being assessed in the category 'The best use of hardware'.





Following the data of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan, 'Nasa Space Apps challenge' is an international large-scale contest that aims at researching the space and earth. It includes joint solutions to the issues and global needs applied both in life on Earth and in the exploration of space.





In total, 25 thousand people from 70 states, including the USA, Chian, India, took place in the contest. The contest's final was held in New York from October 19 to 21.





The contest's feature is that it makes its possible to bring efforts in the IT and space spheres together in order to resolve global tasks and to promote space exploration widely.





The names of those won the contest: Timur Ryspekov, Vladislav Polonskiy and Anastasiya Kleshcheva. They are multiple champions of the Republican and international contests and Olympiads in computer science, scientific and technical creativity and robotics.





The Kazakh team presented their work for an analysis of data of volcanos and asteroids. The solution is based on the quantum random number generator with the help of which one can analyse the presented data from NASA and conduct various stimulations on their bases to forecast possible catastrophes and solutions to them. In addition, the team presented a robot collecting the data near volcanos and on asteroids.





We are glad for our guys. It is a great victory! The Foundation of the First President always supports talented youth. Around 60% of all events organized by the Fund this year have aimed at developing the potential of the youth," said Kanat Dzhumabayev, the Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan.





He also informed that the winner of the 'KazRoboProject-2018' contest held by the Foundation Lyubov Dudchenko was the best at the 31st contest of scientific and technical innovations among teenagers who have scientific achievements 'CASTIC-2018' (Chongqing). Lyubov's project 'Oqyp Qor' was recognized as the best at this international contest. The project is designed for visually impaired, it enables to read a text and interpret it into Braille.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.