Kazakhstan-Thailand: Investment cooperation prospects for 2020

On December 19, Kazakh Ambassador Ms. Raushan Yesbulatova met with Dr. P.Wasawong, Trade and Investment Division Executive of the Fiscal Policy Research Institute of Thailand and representatives of the Board of Investment of Thailand, during which Her Excellency pointed out the readiness of the Embassy to continue to facilitate effective cooperation in the development of trade dialogue between the two countries, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

During the conversation, Ambassador Yesbulatova expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Institute and the BOI for fruitful cooperation in the passing year. Particularly, Ambassador highlighted the visit of the joint delegation of these agencies to Kazakhstan last September, with the purpose of studying the investment and trade potential of Kazakhstan in terms of prospects for Thai entrepreneurs.

It is noted that this visit served as a practical implementation of the agreements reached at the business forum in Bangkok, took place at the site of the BOI between business circles of both countries.

In his turn, Dr. P.Wasawong positively assessing investment opportunities in Kazakhstan confirmed that through the visit, organized with the support of the Embassy, the delegation established direct contacts and held fruitful meetings in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. In addition, a representative of the Institute announced that, following a trip to Kazakhstan, a special Thai-language report-guide was prepared for Thai entrepreneurs containing comprehensive information on investment preferences in Kazakhstan.

At the end of the conversation, parties agreed to continue close cooperation, identifying prospective areas of the 2020 joint agenda.

