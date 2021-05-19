Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan appointed

Yerzhan Kistafin has been appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.





It is also reported that on the President’s order, Aleksey Volkov was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.