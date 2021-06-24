Kazakhstan and China discuss joint fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism

Kazakhstan and China are discussing a combat against terrorism, separatism and extremism, the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said.
At the meeting of the subcommittee on cooperation in the field of security, the parties have discussed practical interaction of competent state bodies in the field of cybersecurity, the fight against the forces of the" three evils "(terrorism, separatism and extremism), countering transnational drug-related crime, as well as cooperation of defense departments in training personnel and joint military exercises, " reads the report.
The parties agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including within the framework of international and regional structures of the UN, CICA and SCO," reads the statement.
Source: KazTAG
