This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Italy: Ahead of a New Stage of Strategic Partnership
relevant news
New Ambassador of India Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Hungary Expand Cooperation in the Fields of Digitalization and Space Technologies
Kazakhstan is interested in attracting technological investors and developing high-tech industries. I am confident that the potential for cooperation with 4iG can be realized both within the framework of space programs and through the transfer of advanced telecommunications and IT solutions," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Japan Strengthen Dialogue on Peace, Security, and a Nuclear-Free Future
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and China Committed to Deepening Strategic Partnership
As a result of the traditionally open and trust-based talks between the Heads of State held this year in Astana, new ambitious goals were set and a further trajectory for cooperation was outlined. Our common task now is to make every possible effort to ensure the effective implementation of the reached agreements," said Minister Nurtleu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Took Part in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Visits the SCO Headquarters
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Presentation of the book "Facets of Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy" by Akmaral Arystanbekova was held in Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strategic Projects in Kazakhstan were Discussed in U.S.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.07.2025, 16:48President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan 18.07.2025, 11:049281Kazakhstan bets big on QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption 18.07.2025, 13:079046President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency 18.07.2025, 12:007171OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT 18.07.2025, 15:516886Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours 16.07.2025, 11:4948176President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 15.07.2025, 19:3347886President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development 15.07.2025, 18:4544781Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending 16.07.2025, 16:4540901Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:4740656Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 27.06.2025, 16:21217456Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 18:09210646President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 17:19198281Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 20.06.2025, 19:24187046Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 26.06.2025, 21:46185631President Tokayev arrives in Minsk