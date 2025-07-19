Kazakhstan and Italy: Ahead of a New Stage of Strategic Partnership

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov held a meeting with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Antonello De Riu, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.





The sides emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the official visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Rome in January 2024 and Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to Astana in May 2025.





Moreover, the interlocutors reviewed the schedule of upcoming visits and confirmed their mutual interest in further deepening the strategic partnership and expanding ties between Kazakhstan and Italy.





Italy is one of the key trading partners of Kazakhstan. The volume of bilateral trade in 2024 increased by 26% compared to 2023 and amounted to about 20 billion US dollars (exports - 18.7 billion, imports - 1.3 billion). Trade turnover for January-May 2025 amounted to 7.3 billion dollars (exports - 6.8 billion, imports - 486 million). Since 2005 Italy invested in the economy of Kazakhstan about 7.6 billion dollars. More than 250 companies with Italian capital operate in Kazakhstan.