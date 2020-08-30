Kazakhstan and Russia agreed on COVID-19 vaccine supply

Kazakhstan Government delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Roman Sklyar, paid a working visit to the Russian Federation. At the meetings with the Russian Government members, acquisition and use of vaccines against COVID-19 for free and voluntary immunization of the population, subject to all clinical trials, were discussed, the PM’s press service reports.

Roman Sklyar held a discussion on industrial cooperation and cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry with the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov. The parties discussed the implementation stages of joint projects with large manufacturing companies: PJSC KAMAZ, JSC Petersburg Tractor Plant, JSC MHK Eurochem, LLC Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus and GAZ Group.

An agreement of understanding was signed between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and SK-Pharmacia on the supply of a guaranteed volume of Sputnik V vaccine after completion of all the trial stages. The N.F. Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is ready to produce the required volume for Kazakhstan. Immunization for Kazakhstanis in risk groups will be carried out on a free and voluntary basis and is possible only after the vaccine has passed all stages of clinical trials.

Within the framework of the visit, negotiations were also held between the Health Minister of Kazakhstan, Alexei Tsoi, and the Russian Health Minister, Mikhail Murashko, during which interaction in the fight against the coronavirus infection spread was discussed, which resulted in the signed protocol on further cooperation between the ministries.





