Kazakhstan and Russia will jointly use troops to ensure security of states

22.12.2021, 14:10 2266
The Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a plenary session approved the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on military cooperation, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
As noted in the conclusion to the bill, the norms of the Treaty are aimed at the military cooperation in joint planning of the use of troops (forces) in the interests of ensuring the security of states and countering challenges and threats to regional security, as well as interaction in other areas of military cooperation between the two countries.
 

The Treaty makes it possible to carry out military cooperation in such areas as operational and combat training, peacekeeping activities, military education and science, the activities of troops (forces) and their comprehensive support, improving the bilateral regulatory framework, culture, sports and other areas of military cooperation", - the document says.

 
Kazakh and Uzbek Presidents hold bilateral talks in extended attendance

06.12.2021, 17:00 173380
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan held bilateral talks in extended attendance involving official delegations, the presidential press office said on Monday.

The parties focused om strengthening trade and economic cooperation, as well as an increase in mutual sales, attraction of investments, development of cooperation in agriculture, construction, and transport sectors. They also debated cooperation in water and energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The Kazakh President noted dynamic development of multifaceted ties between the states based on friendship and good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

As stated there the countries have common visions and views on regional and international agenda news, including stabilization of situation in Afghanistan.

Following the talks the Heads of State signed the Declaration between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on allied relations. Besides, the official delegations signed some agreements.

Source: Kazinform
 
US President Joseph Biden congratulates Kazakhstan on 30th anniversary of independence

06.12.2021, 16:05 174433
Images | Kazinform.kz
The President of the United States Joseph Biden sent his congratulations to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of its state independence, the Kazakh MFA press office said on Sunday.
 

I join you in celebrating Kazakhstan’s three decades as a leader for peace, stability, and prosperity in Central Asia and globally," the US President’s message reads.

 
According to him, further cooperation will be useful for the peoples of the two countries in meeting new global challenges. In this regard, he welcomed "Kazakhstan’s tremendous efforts" on behalf of regional connectivity, economic prosperity and growth in Central and South Asia, Kazinform reports.
 

The United States looks forward to strengthening its enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan and collaborating to promote regional stability, tackle the climate crisis, increase the effectiveness of democratic institutions, and promote respect for human rights," the US President added.

 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to sign a Declaration of allied relations

06.12.2021, 15:15 174649
Images | Akorda
The head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held talks with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a state visit, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral strategic partnership, including key aspects of political, trade and economic, investment, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Special attention was paid to ensuring stability and security in the region, as well as interaction in multilateral structures.
 
Welcoming Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of his state visit in terms of promoting Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
 

Today we will sign the Declaration of allied relations. This is truly a new level of our relationship, since we previously relied on the principles of strategic partnership. I believe that the package of documents to be signed today will give an additional impetus to cooperation between our countries. Moreover, we agreed to instruct the governments to take the most energetic measures in order to bring the volume of trade to $ 3 billion in the near future, and then to bring the volume of trade to $ 10 billion. This is a very high level," said the Head of our state.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about the contribution of the two countries to ensuring stability and security in the region.
 

Allied, strategic relations between our countries are a serious factor in ensuring stability and security in the Central Asian region. This is indeed a fact without any exaggeration. We can say that the better the relationship between our countries, the more stable the situation in our very important region will be," the President of Kazakhstan believes.

 
In turn, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, expressing gratitude for the traditionally warm hospitality in the Kazakh land, on behalf of the people of Uzbekistan and on his own behalf, heartily congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the entire Kazakh people on the upcoming 30th anniversary of Independence.
 
The leader of Uzbekistan highly appreciated the successes of our country under the leadership of the President of Kazakhstan. He also noted the significant contribution of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to the development of bilateral relations.
 
The President of Uzbekistan noted the symbolism of his visit to our country on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan. As he noted, the centuries-old friendship between the peoples of the two countries will contribute to the strengthening of interstate relations. He also noted the productive work of the governments of the two states, done on the eve of his visit.
 
Tokayev holds telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart

06.12.2021, 11:44 137902
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov, the presidential press office said on Monday.

Having congratulated the President of Kyrgyzstan on his birthday, President Tokayev wished him prosperity and further success in his responsible activity, Kazinform reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed successful holding of the elections to Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that the new composition of the Kyrgyz Parliament will greatly contribute to sustainable development of the country and will facilitate further strengthening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance.

The leaders of the two countries went on to discuss implementation of the agreements aimed at deepening trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
Tokayev holds meeting with reps of int’l investment companies

03.12.2021, 16:06 147757
Tokayev holds meeting with reps of int’l investment companies
Images | akorda.kz
A meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and representatives of major international investment companies took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform cites the presidential press office.
 
During the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that foreign investments are one of the key factors of Kazakhstan’s development, therefore special attention is placed to improve the investment climate in the country.
 

The systemic and all-round work allowed Kazakhstan to become the largest economy in Central Asia and one of the fast-growing economies in the post-Soviet space. Over the years of independence, Kazakhstan has attracted direct foreign investments worth over $370bn. The State pays priority attention to support investors. The personal and complex investor support principle is in place in the country," said the President.

 
The Kazakh Head of State pointed out he personally heads the Council of Foreign Investors which a key platform for interaction with investors. In addition to the attraction of direct investments in the real sector great attention is placed to develop the securities market and attract foreign portfolio investors. According to him, Kazakhstan has the largest capital market in the region.
 

The National Bank as the key financial regulator actively works on further developing debt and securities markets. An advanced legal and physical infrastructure has been established in Kazakhstan. Two Stock Exchanges such as KASE in Almaty and Astana International Financial Center successfully operate," said Tokayev.

 
In his words, the IPOs of Kazatomprom and Kaspi.kz contributed to a greater dynamic and liquid capital market.
 
The Kazakh Head of State informed the meeting’s participants on the plans to privatize enterprises of the State sector.
 

The major campaign to privatize over 700 State enterprises in different sectors of economy including oil and gas, energy, and infrastructure ones is underway. It would be better to sell assets of major companies on the national stock exchanges," said the Kazakh President.

 
Tokayev expressed hope that today’s meeting would give a good opportunity to share views on the possibilities of increasing inflow of foreign investments in the markets of Kazakhstan as well as noted the importance of holding such format meetings on a regular basis.
 
The meeting saw reports of the heads of Blackrock, Luxor Capital, Lugard Road Capital, Aberdeen Asset Management, Capital Group, Sands Capital, Alameda Research & FTX, Kingsway Capital.
 
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

02.12.2021, 18:18 159502
Kazakhstan ratifies agreements on military assistance with Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
Images | Kazakh Ministry of Defense
The Kazakh President ratified a number of international agreements, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on military and technical assistance in ensuring security in Tajikistan-Afghanistan bordering areas".
 
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on gratuitous military-technical assistance".
 
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on gratuitous military-technical assistance".
 
The texts of the laws are published in the press.

Source: Kazinform




 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed 54 contracts at forum in Turkestan

26.11.2021, 19:32 226732
In Turkestan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and took part in the III Forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister.
 
During the meeting, topical issues of developing bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, agricultural, transit, transport, water and energy spheres, industrial cooperation, tourism and other sectors were discussed.
 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan account for about 70% of all regional trade in Central Asia. Bilateral trade in 9 months of 2021 exceeded $ 2.9 billion, which is 28.5% more than in the same period in 2020. Following the results of this year Uzbekistan may become one of the five largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. The task was set to bring the volume of mutual trade to $ 5 billion in 2022 and to $ 10 billion within 5 years. Work is underway to implement a project to create an International Center for Trade and Economic Cooperation "Central Asia" on the border of the two countries.
 
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted the high dynamics of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation. The joint venture "Hyundai Auto Asia" is working effectively. The Astana-Motors company is working on the issue of building a plant for the production of Hyundai cars in Jizzakh. In Kostanay, SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP, together with UZAuto Motors JSC, has launched production of Chevrolet cars, with MAN Auto-Uzbekistan JSC - MAN trucks. In November this year a joint venture for the production of agricultural machinery "Nurafshon" was created in the Localization Center of JSC "AgromashHoldingKZ" in Kostanay.
 
Successful examples of cooperation in the light industry are the launch of textile production at the joint venture Alliance and the Turkestan Textile garment factory.
 

There are other potential growth points for new joint projects in the field of mechanical engineering, construction industry and pharmaceutical industry," Askar Mamin said.

 
The Head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in the transit and transport sector - work is underway to implement large joint projects to develop railway infrastructure, modernize road checkpoints; a favorable tariff policy for carriage of goods have been formed. For 10 months of this year, the volume of railway traffic between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan amounted to 20.5 million tons.
 
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of environmental protection, water and forestry. By joint efforts during the growing season, additional water discharge from the Toktogul and Kairakum reservoirs was provided, which met the needs of agricultural producers of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. Joint projects are being implemented to resolve acute environmental problems of the Aral Sea, to support the socio-economic development of the entire Aral Sea area.
 

We propose to unite efforts to plant saxaul plantations on the drained bottom of the Aral Sea," Mamin said.

 
Askar Mamin and Abdulla Aripov held a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation and took part in the III Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the topic "Cross-border cooperation as new growth points", which brought together about 200 people - heads of state bodies, regions, as well as representatives of business groups of the two countries. The reports were made by the Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov, akims of the Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev, the Mangistau region - Nurlan Nogayev, Aktobe region - Ondasyn Urazalin, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Karakalpakstan Kahraman Sariev, khokims of Jizzakh region Ergash Saliev, Tashkent region - Zoir Mirzaev and others.
 
Within the framework of the Forum, 54 investment and commercial contracts were signed in the fields of mechanical engineering, agro-industrial complex, production of building materials, electrical products, medical products, infrastructure development and other industries for a total of $ 611.3 million.
 
During their visit to Turkestan, the heads of government of the two countries took part in the opening ceremony of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School, visited the mausoleum of Kh.A. Yassaui, the Uly Dala Eli center, the Karavan-Saray tourist complex and other objects.


 
Kazakh President and King Philippe meet

26.11.2021, 11:15 209296
Kazakh President and King Philippe meet
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of his official visit to Belgium met with King Philippe of the Belgians, the presidential press office said on Friday.
 
The parties debated issues of bilateral political, trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation. Besides, they exchanged opinions on pressing issues of the international agenda.
 
The Kazakh President focused on the current political reforms in the country. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined a number of promising directions for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium.
 
The Head of State said that next September Kazakhstan will hold the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions expressing hope that the King will take part in that important event.
 
Source: Kazinform
 
