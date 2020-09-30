Kazakhstan calls Azerbaijan and Armenia to stabilize situation

Kazakhstan has called Azerbaijan and Armenia to initiate talks and stabilize the situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.
The Republic of Kazakhstan expresses its deep concern over the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict that occurred on September 27, 2020 in Nagorno-Karabakh. We call on the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to take all measures to stabilize the situation, abandon the use of force and start negotiations. We stand ready to assist in seeking peaceful ways to settle the conflict on the platforms of international organizations. As the current Chairman of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), we suggest using the existing package of confidence-building measures of the Conference," reads the statement.
Source: KazTAG
