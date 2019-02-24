Kazakhstan, China observed a 38% growth in freight transport

In 2018, the amount of freight between Kazakhstan and China was 13 979 tons, increasing by 38% compared to last year, press office of Kazakhstan’s railroad national company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" reports. Kazakhstan carried 54% more freight than in 2017 to China totaling 8500 tons.

On 23 January 2019, a delegation led by First Deputy Board Chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Almagambetov and held a working meeting with Board Chairman of Urumqi Railway LLC Zhang Haitao in the city of Urumqi. Both took stock of the work of the border-crossing railways of Kazakhstan and China for 2018 as well as reviewed the actions to the amount of freight for 2019.

During the meeting, Kazakh and Chinese railroad administrations’ representatives approved the forecasted amount of freight for 2019 totaling more than 15 700 tons. The sides also agreed to ship and inspect grain in special wagons through the Alashankol and Khorgos stations, and vegetable oil of up to 500 thousand tons in tank-wagons from Kazakhstan and Russia to China through the Alashankol-Dostyk border crossing point.

Joint actions will increase freight transport by railways through our border crossing points with China, and will create the prerequisites for the smooth functioning of the single railway area in the Euro-Asian region," said First Deputy Board Chairman of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Kanat Almagambetov.

Transport of 280 000 tons of gas lines from China to Kazakhstan’s stations expected to begin in early February 2019.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.