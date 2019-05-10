Kazakhstan delegation visits Cuba to strengthen Relations

Havana. October 16. Kazakhstan Today - A delegation from Kazakhstan, led by legislator Dmitry Petrujin, is visiting Cuba to strengthen bilateral links established two decades ago, Foreign Ministry of Cuba informed on October 15.

"According to a press release, the visiting delegation was received in Havana by Deputy Head of European and Canadian Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Relations, Santiago Perez. In their talks, the parties reviewed current links between the two countries and potentials to make them stronger," Prensa Latina reports.

"The visiting delegation is scheduled to visit several institutions, said the note without providing details. Their agenda also includes an exchange with Cuban business people," the Latin American information agency reports.

According to the agency,"in mid April, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cuba, Byrganim Aitimova, highlighted the links of Havana with ex Soviet republics, on occasion of their establishment."

"Despite historic cataclysms, we have maintained mutual understanding, solidarity and the wish to collaborate," she said.



