Kazakhstan, France discuss bilateral military coop

Photo: the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry

Deputy Minister of Defense - Lieutenant-General Talgat Mukhtarov has had a meeting with Chief of the Office of Regional Affairs of the Directorate General for International Relations and Strategy of the French Armed Forces Ministry Philipe Boutinaud, the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry says.

The sides discussed the military cooperation issues and prospects of interaction in defense sector.

The French delegation was also invited to visit the National Defense University named after the First President of Kazakhstan and Military-Historical Museum of the National Military and Patriotic Centre.

