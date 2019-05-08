Kazakhstan, Hong Kong ready to launch direct air cargo

The possibility to launch direct air cargo was discussed by representatives of the two states as part of a meeting of the leadership of JSC Airline 'Euro-Asia Air' with representatives of the State Aviation of Hong Kong, Guma Aviation service group and Hong Kong's The Global Group investment company.





According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service, Hong Kong held a meeting of representatives of the two states under the support of Kazakhstan's Consulate General, during which the interlocutors discussed the possibilities to launch direct air cargo between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong, to expand the frequency of commercial flights, as well as to hold experience-sharing among rescue works in high-risk areas.





The parties have agreed that it is necessary to strengthen the importance of international air cargo within today's globalized world economy and that it is the air transport that is the most effective way to keep and strengthen international commercial communications between the two states.





Following the meetings, the parties agreed to continue talks by direct contacts and to organize a return visit of Hong Kong's counterparts to Kazakhstan.





We note in March 2018 Air Astana signed a Code-Sharing Agreement with Hong Kong's airline Cathay Pacific. So the airline assigned a CX code to direct flights of Air Astana from Hong Kong to Almaty. Direct flights between the cities run 3 times a week.









